Utah Jazz Rookie Shares First Impression of Keyonte George
In the week following the 2025 NBA Draft wrapping up for the Utah Jazz, the team's rookies and other young talent have remained hard at work as things have quickly transitioned to preparing for this weekend's summer league showings, with practices getting underway and the first-year talent getting their feet wet at the next level.
However, one name who's been around the building but won't be a part of the summer league action is Jazz's third-year guard Keyonte George, who has been around Utah's first-round selection in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. a good bit since the two were drafted last week.
When asking Clayton Jr., having George around the building has been both valuable and telling as to what he can expect from his backcourt counterpart, even while he won't be suiting up this weekend.
"It's great," Clayton Jr. said on Wednesday of George being in the building. "Obviously, he's not playing summer league, but he's here, though. He's around the guys, he's learning, so that just tells me he wants to build chemistry, and he wants to win this year."
George, who's been a part of the Jazz's past two summer leagues before being pulled midway through the second, will have the first offseason in which he won't be a part of the summer showcase, but it hasn't prevented him from coming into the building and working both on and off the court with his teammates.
As a result, George is building that chemistry early on ahead of a critical year three, showing he wants to do what it takes to build a winning product on the floor however he can.
It doesn't stop at just Clayton Jr., either, as Ace Bailey also gave notice to George for being one of his first new teammates to get to know him.
"Isaiah [Collier] and Keyonte [George] have been talking to me a lot," Bailey said after Wednesday's practice. "Just being in the right spots, just being me, just get comfortable, take your shot, just be Ace. I mean, don't try to fit in, just be who you are."
George and Isaiah Collier were both alongside the two rookies during their first dinner in Utah with the Jazz's brass next to the likes of Austin Ainge and Will Hardy, and in the days following, the two Jazz guards have continued to make a strong first impression on the young guys coming into the facility.
Clayton Jr. and Bailey will both get their first reps in a Jazz uniform starting on Saturday, July 5th as the Salt Lake Summer League gets going in Utah, starting with an initial showing vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and third-overall pick VJ Edgecombe.
