NBA Trade Idea Sends Lauri Markkanen to Western Conference Rival
Last summer, the Utah Jazz signed star forward Lauri Markkanen to a five-year, $238 million extension following a storm of trade rumors. A year later, the amount of talk surrounding a Markkanen trade remains high, but the Jazz haven't made any direct offers.
Still, Markkanen could sell for the right price. With Markkanen's lucrative contract, Utah would have to find a trade partner that can offer a similarly paid player.
A new trade idea from Grant Hughes at Bleacher Report sends Markkanen out of Salt Lake City while bringing in a former third-overall pick.
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz Receive: G Scoot Henderson, F Jerami Grant
"On draft night, the Utah Jazz correctly recognized that their lack of a potential cornerstone meant their multiyear rebuild hadn't even really begun," Hughes wrote. "That logic was why they took a risk and stopped Ace Bailey's slide in the draft at No. 5.
It's also why they should be interested in onboarding Scoot Henderson, another highly regarded prospect who comes with question marks."
"Across his first two seasons, Henderson posted true shooting rates 11 percent below the league average while turning the ball over on a sky-high 19.0 percent of his possessions," Hughes continued. "He's also just 21 years old and coming off averages of 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and an improved 35.4 percent three-point hit rate. Those are exceedingly rare numbers for an age-20 season.
Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier have their appeal, but Henderson would immediately become the Jazz's best young player."
Henderson's role in Portland's offense diminished this season, as he shot just 5.9 field goals per game compared to 8.1 in his rookie season. That being said, his efficiency increased as he shot three percent better from the field and from beyond the arc.
Grant, on the other hand, is due over $30 million each of the next two years with a player option for 2027-28. His contract would easily balance out with Markkanen's, but the talent trade-off would not be equal.
Grant struggled last season, averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 32.4 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers. He shot just 37.3% from the field, a ten-year low for the veteran.
It's hard to see the Jazz taking on Grant's contract, especially after such a poor year that also saw him deal with injuries throughout. To be fair, Markkanen had a down year compared to the previous two seasons. Realistically, though, it makes more sense for Utah to stick with their guy instead of moving for another aging veteran forward.
The real gem in the trade would be Henderson, which Hughes makes clear.
"Utah has already moved on from Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson this offseason, and Markkanen is the next logical step. Turning him into a much younger, cheaper prospect in Henderson would reorient the roster around a future-focused timeline," Hughes wrote.
Paying attention to the future is important, but trading away guys like Sexton just to bring in another guard doesn't make much sense, especially since Utah drafted Walter Clayton Jr. with the 18th overall pick. Henderson would have to compete for minutes with George, Collier, and Clayton, which seems like a lot.
Utah could consider this proposal, but it feels like future first-round picks would be a better return for a player of Markkanen's quality. Taking a gamble on Henderson's development would be bold, and it makes more sense to rely on a Markkanen bounce-back.