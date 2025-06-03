Utah Jazz Rumored as Floor for Top NBA Draft Prospect
It looks like there's one certain top prospect in this year's NBA Draft shaking out to be a certified top-five pick, with little chance he falls further than the number five pick held by the Utah Jazz.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is in line to be one of the first names of the board in this summer's draft, with his ceiling seemingly as high as three to the Philadelphia 76ers, and his floor being fifth to the Jazz.
"Edgecombe measured better than expected in Chicago, standing taller, stronger and with a longer wingspan than previously known, which alleviated some concerns about needing to play point guard early in his pro career," Givony wrote. "He possesses dimensions similar to those of Boston Celtics players Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. He appears to have a relatively narrow draft range, starting with Philadelphia at No. 3 and likely not extending further than Utah at No. 5."
Edgecombe, one of the most electric athletes and guards within the class, falls in as one of the highly-acclaimed prospects in this class, often seen in the top-four across most mocks next to Ace Bailey as the next-best guys behind Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.
For the Jazz, adding the Baylor guard would be nothing short of a massive get for the future of their backcourt and rebuild, but it would have to come with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets passing on him at three and four, respectively, which might be wishful thinking.
During his one and only season at Baylor, Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 43.6% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three.
Physically, he has all of the upside you want at 6-foot-4 without shoes and a nearly 6-foot-8 wingspan, can jump out of the gym, and collect his fair share of highlight plays. If he can develop as a more consistent shooter from deep, he might be one of the most dangerous young talents in the entire class.
The Jazz might be just far out of reach to land him, but if he's on the board at five, they'd be almost certain to take him.
