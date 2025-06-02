Utah Jazz Reportedly High on Two NBA Draft Prospects
We're still a few weeks away from the 2025 NBA Draft action going down, but for the Utah Jazz, they've been hard at work over the course of their early offseason in scouting out and breaking down this year's group of incoming prospects.
And according to one insider, the Jazz could have their eyes on two popular prospects who have landed a bit of league-wide hype in recent weeks.
In a post to X from NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, Saint Joseph's Rasheer Fleming and Arizona's Carter Bryant are two names the Jazz have been fans of through the pre-draft process, though they would likely need to trade up the board from their 21st pick to land him.
"The Jazz like Fleming and Bryant, but so does everyone else," Jones wrote. "They would likely have to move around the board in order to get one of them."
Both prospects bring a certain two-way tenacity that present a bit of notable upside on both ends of the floor, and for a Jazz roster coming off of 17 wins and two-straight years of being the worst-rated defensive team in the NBA, an investment in either would likely be a wise move.
Fleming comes off his third season with Saint Joseph's where he started in 34 of 35 games to log 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals on 53.1% shooting from the field and 39.0% from three. With elite 6-foot-9 size paired with production as a floor spacer and versatile defender, he could be a perfect fit in the Jazz frontcourt searching for versatility and young talent.
Bryant comes in as a bit more of a raw project, spending just one year at Arizona and starting in only five games, averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, along with a block and nearly a steal a game. He's also shown upside as an efficient offensive option while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.1% from deep.
As mentioned from Jones, the Jazz could be forced to make a move up the board in order to acquire either. Utah has two second round picks alongside their pair of firsts that could be used as bait in order to make a jump up for either of Fleming or Bryant, or they could decide to test their luck and hope the board falls their way at 21.
For an asset-heavy team like the Jazz looking to be opportunistic, though, don't be shocked if this front office looks to be aggressive in their approach to acquire talent once the draft officially rolls around later this month.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
