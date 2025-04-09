Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Wednesday night, finally on their home floor once again to face off in their third-to-last game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The last time these two faced off wasn’t too long ago. The Trail Blazers got the edge in their last showing at the end of February, one that also took place in Utah, as the Jazz came up short in a narrow 112-114 loss. Through their season series, Portland has the leg up two to one, but the score could even out depending on the results in this one.
For the Jazz recently, it’s been far from smooth sledding. Utah is currently riding in a nine-game losing streak, fresh off a winless road trip, and will be entering into this one allowing 140 points in three-straight games; an unpleasant mark that’s been hit only twice across the history of the NBA.
And it likely won’t be an easy route to a win in this one either, as the Jazz are set to have plenty of contributors on the sidelines primed to be out of the action like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler.
For the Blazers, they’ve been up and down through their recent stretch, going 5-5 in their last 10. They’ll also be primed to have many names out of the rotation in this one, largely due to their fate in this year’s lottery being mapped out in the day’s ahead of the season ending.
As a result, expect another big night from the Jazz’s young core as they land that expanded opportunity.
Budding rookie Isaiah Collier could be among those out of the mix, depending on his injury status, but for guys like Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh, and especially Keyonte George after his career night vs. the Atlanta Hawks, it could mean for a big night to come their way. George finished last game with 35 points, four rebounds, and an assist while shooting just over 50% from the field.
Both squads would likely love to maximize their draft odds however they can on Wednesday night, so this could be another classic tank-off underway in Utah’s 80th game of the year.
With that, here’s how to tune into the action between the Jazz and Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City.
