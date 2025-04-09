Isaiah Collier’s Official Status for Jazz-Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz are primed to be down a big-time name in the backcourt on Wednesday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to the Jazz’s latest injury report update, rookie Isaiah Collier will be out for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Trail Blazers due to right hamstring soreness.
It’s a rare absence for Collier that comes on the third-to-last game of the season for the Jazz. The first-year guard has been on a tear during the second half of Utah’s season, but will now be set to join a considerable amount of names on the bench for Wednesday night.
Other top contributors like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins will be just a few of the names out of the mix for Utah, and now Collier adds to that extensive list.
When in the lineup, Collier has been a major aid to the Jazz’s backcourt and a much-needed playmaker to this unit that’s been coveting a strong passer since Mike Conley Jr. was traded two seasons ago. In 71 games, the rookie guard has averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, effectively leading all first-year players in total assists and average on the year.
With Collier out of the mix so close to the season’s end, it could lead to a few lingering questions down the final stretch of this year on whether the Jazz will decide to shut down their rookie for the year, even if for a minor scratch like a sore hamstring.
Getting the young Jazz guard in the lineup would likely be a plus for his development and getting extra runs before the end of the season, but being so close to landing the top odds in this year’s draft lottery could prevent this Utah brass from taking any extra risks of playing their starting point guard.
Of course, the Jazz did get find $100,000 earlier this season for enacting similar injury loopholes in the case of Lauri Markkanen, so the staff may be hesitant in their approach to fully rest and tank out for the rest of the season, but don’t count them out from making it happen either.
With Collier out, it could lead to an even more extensive role for Collin Sexton in the Jazz’s offense, or even place Keyonte George back in the starting lineup after falling to the second unit earlier in the year. Coming after a career-high 35-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, don’t be surprised to see if that’s the route Will Hardy opts to inevitably go.
The Jazz and Trail Blazers will tip off at 7 PM MT in the Delta Center, where Utah could be on the verge of logging their second 10-game losing streak of the 2024-25 season.