Utah Jazz Host Pre-Draft Meeting with Projected Lottery Pick
With the 2025 NBA Combine underway following the events of this year's draft lottery, the Utah Jazz are kicking off their pre-draft meetings with an interesting name who could come off the board early later next month.
According to NBA insider Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Jazz are one of many teams to have interviewed with Maryland center Derik Queen during this week's combine.
Along with the Jazz, the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and Toronto Raptors have also met with Queen during the motions of the combine in Chicago.
Queen, one of this year's premier center prospects and perhaps a top ten pick off the board later next month, had a notably impressive season with the Terrapins to get his stock to where it's at now.
During his 36 games on the floor, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 52.6% shooting from the field, along with just over a steal and a block a night, effectively leading Maryland in points, rebounds, and minutes.
For the Jazz, Queen's fit could be an interesting selection at pick five, and maybe even a bit of a reach, all things considered. Or if Utah decides to make a slight trade down the board, he could be worth a look towards the back end of the top ten if adding another young, talented big man next to Walker Kessler was in the cards for the front office this summer.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get going on Wednesday, June 25th at 5 PM MT.
