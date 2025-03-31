Jazz Could Strike Gold With March Madness Star in NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz have a chance to strike gold in the second round of the NBA draft. Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. has continued to improve his draft stock with his recent play in the NCAA tournament.
Clayton was named the West Regional Most Outstanding Player after leading Florida to an epic comeback win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. The senior guard would bring high-level shot-making and offensive creativity to a Jazz team that could use more talent on the offensive side of the ball.
“Clayton doesn't need much room, as he's able to lock in with the rim by generating rhythm for himself off hesitation dribbles and footwork,” Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman writes. “While Clayton hasn't showcased as much playmaking in the NCAA tournament, a 22.8 assist percentage is a career high and does reflect enough passing for NBA teams to see a combo and ball-screen guard.”
Clayton is a confident scorer and the unquestioned leader of the Florida Gators. He is averaging 19.8 points while shooting 46% from the floor and 45.3% from three-point range.
Clayton has been compared to the college equivalent of Stephen Curry as he rises to the occasion in the most significant moments by draining clutch shots. While the comparisons are lofty, Clayton remained humble when addressing the big shoes to fill.
"I mean, I don’t know,” Clayton said Saturday night. “That's arguably the greatest point guard in the history of basketball, so I've got a ways to go. I wouldn't quite compare myself yet, but just thankful for the recognition."
Clayton stands 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and plays the game with toughness, competitiveness, and fearlessness from the combo guard position. His intangibles are what the Jazz need, and he could provide floor spacing for explosive slashing guards Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.
Fourth-year seniors typically slide in the draft due to scouts shying away from investing in an “older” player as opposed to an 18- or 19-year-old freshman. If Clayton is still on the board early in the second round, Utah should heavily consider packaging their two 2025 second-round picks to move up and select him. The AP First-Team All-American is pro-ready and will shine in a Utah Jazz system that emphasizes ball movement, quick decision-making, and floor spacing.
Clayton is someone who fits into Utah’s plan of developing young players and can grow with the current core group of players. His ability to create his own shot and score efficiently make him an intriguing prospect heading into the draft. Clayton would make an immediate impact on the Jazz and help the team transition out of their current rebuild phase.
