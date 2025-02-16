Jazz Tank Race Check-In at All-Star Break
We’ve reached the NBA All-Star break which gives us the chance to assess where things stand with about a third of the season left.
As is well documented, the Utah Jazz are rebuilding their team from the ground up. Getting (and hitting on) multiple high-level lottery picks is extremely important to do so effectively. So while this year has not been overly enjoyable for fans, it might just be the best outcome for their future.
Let’s take a look at the bottom of the standings and how the final 28 games could pan out.
Clear Bottom Four
The Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, and Jazz make up this group and are essentially vying for three spots.
This is because, at the NBA Draft Lottery, the worst three teams each get 14% odds at the number one pick. After that, your chance of securing the first overall pick and Cooper Flagg descends.
So while the fourth worst team will still have a 12.5% chance of winning, each of these teams will likely look to maximize their odds.
Of this group, the Wizards are all but guaranteed one of the three spots. Sitting at just 9-45, this is one of the worst teams we’ve seen in NBA history. The Jazz will play the Wizards twice in March.
From there, each of the Pelicans, Hornets, and Jazz have 13 wins. The Jazz play each of these teams once more on the bookends of their March schedule. Don’t be surprised if these games feature extensive injury reports on both sides.
Hanging Around
The Toronto Raptors (17 wins), Philadelphia 76ers (20 wins), Brooklyn Nets (20 wins), and Chicago Bulls (22 wins) have all likely won too many games to catch the group above, though they all could talk themselves into punting on the final part of the season.
The Raptors are the team that could’ve gotten into the mix, but a deadline move to acquire and extend Brandon Ingram likely takes them out of the running.
Though they have the same record, the Sixers and Nets could not have had different seasons. One team went all in on contending for a championship while the other is tearing its team down to the studs.
The Sixers keep their pick if it ends up in the top six after the lottery. With their season slipping away, they might just pull the plug, let Joel Embiid and Paul George rehabilitate their injuries, and hope they don’t send Oklahoma City a top-ten pick.
Your guess for what the Bulls are doing is as good as mine.
Schedules
The Jazz have the ninth-hardest remaining schedule by team winning percentage (.518). Of the teams listed, this is the toughest by a hair though New Orleans (.514) and Charlotte (.506) are following closely behind.
Just as it has been all season, this should be a tight race down the stretch. And while the draft lottery makes it so that nothing is guaranteed, maximizing your chance to draft not only Flagg, but guys like Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe is smart. Here’s to hoping it works out for the Jazz.
