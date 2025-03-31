Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back up in a road battle on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, another team that's suffered their fair share of struggles in the standings across the 2024-25 campaign.
It's been a bumpy road for the Hornets lately. They're currently stuck on a five-game losing streak as a part of their own respective tanking efforts, dropping to a 2-8 record in their last 10 showings. This one will be the second leg of a back-to-back for Charlotte, as they just recently came off a road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in a low-scoring, 92-98 effort.
As for the Jazz, they've had their own set of challenges lately as well. Like the Hornets, they're also stuck in the middle of a five-game losing streak as their late-season tank surges onward, and their latest performance wasn't too appealing to the eye either –– shooting a collective 35.5% from the field and 17.5% from three in a brutal 93-129 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
It'll be interesting to see how this one inevitably pans out for both sides, as a loss would mean big things for each side in their race to the bottom of this year's draft lottery, but both teams will be dealing with several injuries in the process as well.
Get ready for a classic tank battle to ensue on Monday night between these two sides. Here's how to catch the action:
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Date/Time: Monday, March 31st at 5 PM MT
- Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
