Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back on the floor Thursday night on their home court, this time against another strong Western Conference team in the Houston Rockets.
The Jazz are most recently coming off a rough outing vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, one that ultimately ended in a 103-140 blowout to take them to their 57th loss on the season, also landing them a scorching post-game press conference from Will Hardy questioning their "unrecognizable" effort.
This time around, Utah will be expected to come out and make a statement for their head coach.
As for the Rockets, they've been a lights-out group as of late. They've won nine of their last 10 games to shoot up to second in the Western Conference, most recently putting together a 121-114 win vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.
The odds might be stacked against this rebuilding Jazz squad as a part of their final nine games on the year, but perhaps a nice performance from the young talent on the roster paired with a bit of home crowd juice can provide a bit of a boost to the cause.
Here's how to tune into Thursday's action between the Jazz and Rockets.
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Date/Time: Thursday, March 27th at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
