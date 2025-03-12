Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Wednesday night as they'll be facing against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fifth leg of their extensive five-game road trip.
It's been a bumpy recent road for the Jazz, as they've fallen into a five-game skid, most recently coming up short of the reigning champion Boston Celtics, officially dropping out of the playoff race with their 50th loss on the year.
As for the Grizzlies, they've been catching a bit of fire. They're 3-0 in their final three showings –– most recently posting a narrow 120-118 win over the Phoenix Suns in the midst of their highly-contested postseason push.
This one presents a golden opportunity to continue the momentum into four-straight victories for Memphis, and recent history lands on their side as the Grizzlies have come out on top against the Jazz in their past three meetings, but perhaps this young Jazz lineup could defy the odds on Wednesday.
Here's everything to know ahead of the Jazz's third battle of the season against Memphis.
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Wednesday, March 12 at 6:00 PM MT
- Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
