Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Tuesday night, facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies for their fifth of a six-game home stint.
The Jazz have had a brutal recent stretch of competition –– going up against the East's best in the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend, and now have a tough three-game slate against a few of the top squads in the West.
For a team that's gone 1-9 in their last 10 with only three wins past the All-Star Break, this one against Memphis could be another challenge.
As for the Grizzlies, they've had their share of slippage recently as well, coming up short in their last three games, most recently being a 20-point blowout vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. This meeting could present an ideal opportunity for Memphis to get back on their feet ahead of what looks to be a gauntlet four-game schedule to follow.
With that, here's how to tune into Tuesday's action for Jazz vs. Grizzlies.
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Tuesday, March 25 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
