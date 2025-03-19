Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz have one of the most important games on their hands on Wednesday night's home battle vs. the Washington Wizards, as the results of this one could inevitably play a major role in how the final draft lottery odds fall at year's end.
This one puts the league's two worst teams up against one another, only separated by a game for the lowest record in the NBA. The Jazz currently hold the edge for that spot, and in turn, the best odds in this year's draft lottery, making a potential loss for this contest extremely valuable.
The last time these two faced off against each other, the win went to the Wizards in a thrilling, narrow 125-122 finish. Johnny Juzang led the way in that one with an impressive 27 points and seven rebounds.
Depending on which lens you look at it from, the Jazz may or may not want to avoid the season series sweep on Wednesday, though if they do end up on the losing side of things, the domino effect for what the results could mean for this summer's draft could be immense.
With that, here's how to catch the action during Wednesday's Jazz vs. Wizards face off.
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards
- Date/Time: Wednesday, March 19 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
