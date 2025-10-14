Utah Jazz's Will Hardy Really Pleased With Walt Clayton Jr.
The biggest difference-maker among this year's Utah Jazz rookie class is none other than fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, who's already made his presence felt in a major way during his first three preseason exhibition showings.
But another name among the Jazz's first-year players has made a notable early impact as well: 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr., who's already had a 20-point performance under his belt in their second preseason game of the year vs. the San Antonio Spurs, while averaging five assists a night through his first three outings.
Clayton managed to gain some praise from head coach Will Hardy following their first preseason home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks, crediting his intelligence and his early strides toward being a more aggressive player.
"Walt's got a presence when he plays," Hardy said post-game. "He's intelligent. I think he's balancing those two things pretty well right now. I think early in camp... I felt like he was a little too pass-first; not agressive enough looking for his shot. I think he's found a good balance of that in this moment."
"I think he's making good decisions to get his teammates involved. These games are tough, because there's a variety of lineups being played. Also, Walt is a rookie. And he's learning a lot of new terminology, and trying to adjust to all of his new teammates. So, I think we all have to give him some grace on that."
"But I think he's really handled himself well. I've been really pleased with his decision-making."
That decision-making and positive impact as a playmaker could be the key aspect of Clayton's game that keeps him on the floor for his first year in Utah.
Not only were the Jazz ranked at the bottom of the NBA last year in turnovers and transition points allowed, but they've also cut ties with two of their veteran guards from last year in Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson that'll leave the responsibility in the hands of younger, more inexperienced guys like Clayton, as well as Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.
To make those improvements on the offensive side in limiting those giveaways, having reliable ball-handlers and facilitators will be critical. Clayton might be a prime candidate to accomplish just that as early as his rookie season to help this Jazz roster get back on track on both sides of the ball.
It's so far, so good for Clayton, who has the opportunity to be a significant rotational piece in the Jazz's lineup and backcourt this season, while pairing next to another rookie in Utah's fifth-overall pick to make for a talented tandem of first round picks in year one.
