Utah Jazz Release Update on Ace Bailey's Knee Injury
Utah Jazz fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey left in the second quarter of their third preseason game of the year vs. the Dallas Mavericks, where he would ultimately be ruled out for the rest of the way with a knee injury.
However, according to Jazz head coach Will Hardy after the game, Bailey's injury doesn't seem too severe.
Hardy noted that Bailey's knee injury, labeled as bilateral knee soreness, is nothing to worry about, and won't require any imaging.
“He's got some tendonitis in both knees," Hardy said post-game. "It's nothing that we're overly concerned with. He's not going to be getting imaged or anything like that. It's just trying to take care of him. He was a little sore during his second stint.”
Clearly, no alarms are being sounded by Hardy at the podium, which bodes well for the Jazz rookie and his health moving forward.
Bailey finished his night with three total points on 1/5 shooting in 11 minutes––not as eye-catching as his first two preseason outings where he posted two consecutive 20-point performances on over 60% shooting, but ultimately a night that was cut short in the end.
The Jazz instead had five players scoring within double digits during Bailey's limited night, the highest of those being Brice Sensabaugh with 16, along with three rebounds and one assist.
This one also marked the first game back in action for Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, who was limited to 18 total minutes, posting 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists. The Jazz would end up dropping this one vs. Dallas and number-one pick, Cooper Flagg, 101-114, for their third-straight preseason loss.
As for Bailey's health and his availability ahead, his knee injury vs. Dallas won't be anything to limit his availability for a significant stretch of time, but it remains to be seen if the top-five pick will be ready to go for the remainder of the Jazz's preseason's slate.
The Jazz have one game remaining on their preseason schedule, back at home vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, on Thursday, which will be the last chance for Utah to get some live-game action before the regular season tips off later next week.
The status of Bailey will be one worth watching for later in the week, along with second-year inactives Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski who have remained sidelined. But if Bailey's not officially ready to go, he'll eye his next chance to hit the floor for Utah's official season opener at home vs. the LA Clippers, and a familiar friend in recently traded Jazz forward John Collins.
