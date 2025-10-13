Utah Jazz Will Be Tested on Lauri Markkanen Trade Stance
The Utah Jazz are no stranger to trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen, who's been the subject of lingering trade chatter as one of the most talked-about candidates for a blockbuster deal across the past two seasons.
And heading into this upcoming regular season, that buzz probably won't be slowing down for the Jazz anytime soon–– not just in lingering trade rumors and headlines, but also behind the scenes.
NBA insider Marc Stein recently spoke about the current status of a Lauri Markkanen trade in an interview with talkSPORT USA, where he noted that teams around the league will be "testing Utah's resolve" across the season in an attempt to strike a deal for the one-time All-Star.
"In Utah, people will test Utah's resolve with Lauri Markkanen," Stein said. "Lauri Markkanen had a monster summer for Finland at EuroBasket. And the Jazz, their phone is going to ring with interest in Lauri Markkanen. Lauri Markkanen was not eligible to be traded last season, he is eligible to be traded this season. So, we're going to have to keep our eye on that."
Markkanen was the top name of note for Stein when discussing in-season trade candidates for the year ahead. It's nothing new for Markkanen, but just another layer to add into the persistant rumors surrounding a potential deal eventually coming to form.
On the surface, the Jazz front office and Markkanen himself have remained committed to their partnership that now enters its fourth year. But that hasn't stopped the buzz from lingering around league insiders and the national media that a trade could inevitably be the outcome between Utah and their star forward.
Especially after a standout showing at this year's EuroBasket tournament, the value on Markkanen appears to be on an upwards trend following his ups and downs from last year's injury-riddled campaign, to where the Jazz could see a few intriguing trade packages come their way from opposing GMs across the year and around the trade deadline.
That makes for a big test that the Jazz front office will be faced with throughout the duration of next season: as opposing front offices call, will that solid stance on Markkanen's status on the roster remain intact, or will they finally pull the trigger on a move to send him out?
Until February's trade deadline, those questions will remain unanswered. But until further notice, Markkanen remains content and in Salt Lake City, committed to being a part of the Jazz's next playoff roster.
