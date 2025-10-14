Ace Bailey Exits Game With Injury in Jazz vs. Mavericks
Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey's night vs. the Dallas Mavericks in preseason has been cut short due to injury.
According to a team announcement, Bailey will not return vs. the Mavericks with bilateral knee soreness— an injury that effectively takes him out of the mix entering the second half in Utah.
Bailey ends his night vs. the Mavericks playing in a limited 11 minutes after leaving in the second quarter with the injury, posting three points on 1/5 shooting from the field, one rebound, and one steal in his third preseason game and start.
A preseason injury to a prized top-five pick in the summer's draft like Bailey is far from ideal, especially when coming during the first game back from Lauri Markkanen. But it’s more than likely a precautionary measure to prevent any dire injury situation from arising for the Jazz rookie, as he'll now be on the bench for the entire second half vs. Dallas.
Bailey will now fill in next to multiple other names on the Jazz bench inactive for the preseason action vs. the Mavericks, including starting center Georges Niang, as well as second-year guys Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski.
Bailey's remained a pleasant surprise through two preseason games for Utah. as in his two previous road showings vs. the Houston Rockets ad San Antonio Spurs. he's averaged over 20 points per game on over 60% shooting from the field as perhaps the biggest standout for the Jazz in their early sample size before the real action tips off.
And facing the Mavericks, it marked a star-studded rookie matchup betwee Bailey and first-overall pick Cooper Flagg, who wound up making headlines before tip-off as he started at point guard in the backcourt with Klay Thompson.
Will Bailey's injury be something that keeps him sidelined for their final preseason game on the horizon, or even longer into rhe regular season? That exact status remains to be seen, but at least when focusing on the Mavericks, the rookie's night will end prematurely.
