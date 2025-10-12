Utah Jazz’s Georges Niang Sidelined Longer Than Expected
The Utah Jazz will be without new addition Georges Niang for a bit longer than expected due to a foot injury.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Niang will be out at least another two-to-three weeks as he progresses in his rehab from a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot.
Niang, a trade acquisition from the Boston Celtics earlier this summer in a swap for RJ Luis, has been sidelined since the start of camp with the foot injury, keeping him out of their first two preseason games of the year vs. the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
Now, it seems like his absence will last until not just through the preseason, but into the early portion of the regular season as well.
Niang split his time between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, playing in a total of 79 games to have a career year, averaging a career-best 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in just over 21 minutes a night.
He now comes back to the Jazz, where he previously spent four years of his career to play in over 220 combined regular season and playoff games from 2017 to 2021, but won't quite get the most optimal start to his first regular season back in town.
In the process of Niang's injury update, the Jazz also issued some positive news surrounding some other recently injured pieces in Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Kyle Filipowski.
All of them will be upgraded to questionable from their respective injuries for their first home preseason game vs. the Dallas Mavericks, setting the stage for each to make their unofficial debuts in their third of four exhibition games before the real action begins.
Time will tell just how long Niang remains out of the mix for the Jazz, but don't expect to see him for their season opener vs. the LA Clippers, sitting just over two weeks away from tipping off.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!