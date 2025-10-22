Why the Utah Jazz Will Overachieve in 2025-26
The Utah Jazz are widely projected to be one of, if not the, worst teams in the league during the 2025-26 NBA season. This, of course, comes on the heels of a franchise and league-worst 17-65 campaign that resulted in the team selecting Ace Bailey 5th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Later this summer, the team also moved on from several talented veteran players in John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson, and replaced them with more young players and veterans that won't sell too many tickets.
Regardless, I'm optimistic about this Jazz team and think they will outperform expectations this year. Here's why:
More From the Twin Towers
Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler are undeniably Utah's two best players as we head into a new campaign. The pair of 7-footers could not impact the game much differently, but together, they provide a sense of competence that will keep the team in many games.
Last season, Markkanen missed 35 games while Kessler missed 24. As we all know, the team was, uh, cautious on the injury front a season ago. The two got plenty of rest, something that I don't expect we'll see nearly as much of this year.
I expect Markkanen and Kessler to be on the court more frequently this season, which will be beneficial for the entire team. Nothing helps young players out more than having an All-Star-level player who can score 25-plus on any given night while also having one of the best rim protectors in the league behind you.
Third-Year Leaps
Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh are all entering their third season in the league, and reports have raved about the work the trio has put into improving their games. Year three also happens to be a season notorious for players truly establishing themselves within the league.
The latter two have played a lot of basketball for the Jazz these past two seasons, and both looked terrific during preseason. If they can up their defensive resistance, something George in particular looked much improved on, they'll both contribute to winning games this year.
Hendricks, the highest-picked of the three, has played in just 43 games throughout his first two seasons and needs to stay healthy to provide value. If he's able to, he provides a level of strength, size, and perimeter shooting that will be valuable for the team.
Foundational Rookies
Bailey is the most exciting prospect that the team has had since Donovan Mitchell was drafted nearly a decade ago. The 19-year-olds athleticism, size, shotmaking, and effort are on display ever time he touches the court.
On top of that, he brings joy and energy to the group that few others in the league can replicate. As is the case for any rookie, there will be ups and downs, but he'll be able to provide real value to this team on the nights he has it going.
Not to be forgotten is Walter Clayton Jr., the National Champion guard who brings a unique level of poise to a young backcourt. At 22 years old, he's already the oldest point guard on the roster, but his combination of pace, shotmaking, and playmaking will have him in a position to contribute right away.
Bottom Line
I'm not predicting the team makes the level of leap needed to make the playoffs or play-in tournament. After all, they still owe a top-8 protected pick to the OKC Thunder, which they undoubtedly will want to hang onto.
Rather, I believe that this team will be enjoyable to watch and outperform expectations this year behind a combination of veteran production and youth improvement.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!