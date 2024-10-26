Will Hardy After Jazz's Blowout Loss vs. Warriors: 'That Wasn't Pretty'
For their second game of the 2024-25 season, the Utah Jazz came out with a rough showing on Friday night, falling in blowout fashion to the Golden State Warriors 86-127.
Overall, it was a brutal shooting night for the Jazz, one where they shot 31.3% from the field through all four quarters, paired with a 21.4% clip from the three-point line on 42 attempts, with nobody on the Utah roster reaching above 15 points.
Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke to the media after the loss on Friday night.
"Yeah, that wasn't pretty," Hardy said. "I think there's a bunch of things to maybe point at, but I do recognize, for the guys, it did feel like one of those nights where, for whatever the reasons are, we couldn't make a shot. Lauri misses a bunch of free throws. There's a bunch of wide open looks that we don't make, and as much as I wish that they weren't human, sometimes they are, and that becomes deflating."
After a strong opening night showing, Markkanen couldn't quite get as comfortable offensively on Friday night. He finished with 13 points on 4/17 shooting from the field, also logging a 4/7 clip from the free throw line.
"On the flip side of that, that's what we're fighting against," Hardy continued. "It's, okay, we're young, there will be nights where we may not make shots. There are going to be mistakes from an execution standpoint or communication that gets a little bit botched because we're still learning each other. Those things will happen, but we've got to find a way to still play full throttle through that and keep our competitive spirit throughout the whole game."
The Jazz started off the night on the wrong foot as the team started off with 31.3/22.2/66.7 splits, and the outlook didn't improve much from there. Even with a roster holding talented scoring names like Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, bad shooting nights are bound to happen.
Despite the shortcomings scoring the ball, Coach Hardy still held some optimism following the loss.
"I think that the three-point line can make scorers look and feel worse than they were in terms of how the team's played. We had 22 turnovers, they had 15, and it wasn't like it was 22 to five. They had 19 offensive rebounds, we had 14. We shot 26 free throws and they shot six. But, I do think our team has got to continue to find the mental piece of this to push through the hard moments and not back off... The great part is that we have a long road ahead. So. we'll get back to work tomorrow, watch some film, practice, and then onto Dallas."
The Jazz will have a date against the Dallas Mavericks on the road Monday night before returning home for their first back-to-back of the season.
