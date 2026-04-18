13 Former Utah Jazz Players to Watch in NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz, to no surprise, will be out of the playoff mix for the fourth straight season, forced to watch from the couch for another season, and left dreaming of what next year could hold with a fully refreshed roster.

But while the Jazz are stuck watching this year's playoffs unfold from home, a few former members of the roster will be in the hunt as a part of their new teams, giving fans some rooting interest for a few guys who have some lingering ties with Utah and the franchise.

Here's the 13 players in this year's NBA playoffs who have some previous experience with the Jazz:

- Donovan Mitchell, CLE: The Jazz's former All-Star guard is in fourth playoff run with the Cleveland Cavaliers and an eighth-consecutive bid of making the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell is also hoping to rid himself of his postseason demons that have haunted him since he was in Utah, as he'll try to make the conference finals for the first time in his career.

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

- Grayson Allen, PHX: Grayson Allen has put together a career-best year with the Suns, but of course, it all started off in Utah after being their 21st-overall pick in 2018, ultimately playing one season for the franchise.

- Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL: Jarred Vanderbilt's time with the Jazz was brief— only playing 52 games in Utah— but he counts as an alumnus to watch as one of the few lasting, healthy players in the LA Lakers' rotation.

- Jeff Green, HOU: Jeff Green has been a part of over a third of the league's franchises, with the Jazz being one within that mix from his 20 games played in 2020.

Now in year 18, he's gunning for what would be his second-ever NBA title with Houston.

- Joe Ingles, MIN: This year could very well mark Joe Ingles' last in the league, and therefore his last shot at a coveted NBA title he's been chasing since he was a fan favorite in Utah.

This season marks the ninth time in Ingles' 12-year career that he'll be on a playoff roster.

Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joe Ingles (7) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

- Jordan Clarkson, NYK: This year marks Jordan Clarkson's first run in the postseason since his time with the Jazz, and he will look to make his first bid in the finals since his time with the LeBron-era Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2018.

- Kelly Olynyk, SAS: Another former fan favorite of the Jazz and experienced playoff performer, Kelly Olynyk is in luck, as he stands on one of this year's teams best positioned with a title-contending roster.

- Kyle Anderson, MIN: The most recent member of the Jazz's roster, Kyle Anderson will be among the long list of former Jazz players-turned-Timberwolves who will be eyeing their first titles of their career, and the first in the franchise's history.

- Mike Conley, MIN: Like Ingles, Mike Conley could also be eyeing his last shot at a title in this very playoff run, who came back to Minnesota's roster late in the year after being traded at the trade deadline.

He's one of three players on this list to have made an All-Star appearance in their Utah tenure.

Apr 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, ATL: The man who might come away with this year's Most Improved Player award might be the one guy on this list that Utah wishes they'd have hung onto most.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging over 20 points per game this season in a major leap with Atlanta, and will be a big piece of any upset efforts the Hawks are a part of.

- Royce O'Neale, PHX: One of the steadier rotational wings who spent over 400 combined career games playing for the Jazz has now nestled his way into a similar role with Phoenix. He, like Grayson Allen, is also having one of the best years of his career in Phoenix.

- Rudy Gobert, MIN: Rudy Gobert makes up four former Jazz players on the Timberwolves, and the four-time Defensive Player of the Year makes for the biggest name of that mix.

While maybe not still at his peak Utah-level production, he'll be a key component of any success to be had vs. the Nuggets and anyone else in their way.

- Tony Bradley, ATL: The former Jazz first-round pick was a part of a Finals run with the Indiana Pacers last season, and this year, he'll be trying to do the same with Atlanta. He's played just three games with the Hawks after being signed to a contract in April.

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