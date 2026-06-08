Utah Jazz Show Interest in Popular 2nd-Round/UDFA Prospect

The Utah Jazz are continuing to bring their fair share of prospects for pre-draft workouts in the weeks ahead of the draft action set to take place later this month.

Many of those prospects have been those projected within the top five to ten picks on the board. AJ Dybantsa, Mikel Brown, and Darius Acuff have been among those the Jazz have had in the facility, with more bound to come in the days and weeks ahead.

But the Jazz have also taken interest in a few intriguing prospects projected to land at the end of the second round, or be undrafted entirely––one of which has been worked out by over a dozen teams, including Utah.

According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, the Jazz are among several teams to have a workout scheduled for Miami guard Tre Donaldson.

Along with having completed a workout with the Jazz, Donaldson has also done the same with teams like the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks, among others.

Miami’s Tre Donaldson has completed NBA pre-draft workouts with the Jazz, Suns, Spurs, Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, Knicks



He will also workout with the Hornets, Bucks, Heat, Kings, Raptors, Celtics, Pistons, Magic, Nuggets and Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/7fjaNlJ8zc — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) June 2, 2026

It's clear Donaldson is a name that teams are interested in getting more intel on, and could even be someone who's targeted in the late parts of the second round, if teams are really enamored with what he brings to the table.

And based on his reported pre-draft workouts with over half of the league, it seems like he has a good share of fans in NBA front offices.

The Jazz might just be one of those teams to have him on their radar. He would likely have to be a player targeted as an undrafted free agent due to Utah's lack of second-round capital, but could be an intriguing fit in the backcourt at the end of their roster.

What Does Tre Donaldson Bring to the Table?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Donaldson has been a productive starting guard at the college level for the past two seasons, having spent time with Auburn, Michigan, and Miami throughout his four years of play.

At Miami, he really began to make a name for himself, though. In 35 games, Donaldson put together 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.9% from three.

Donaldson ranked second in scoring on the Hurricanes, and led the team in assists. He was also the third-best shooter on their roster in terms of three-point percentage.

At 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, he has solid NBA size and speed to pair with a nice knack for getting to the rim, ball-handling, and playmaking ability; all of which have become more and more important skillsets to have on an NBA roster.

That combination of skills gives Donaldson a nice route to finding a home in the NBA, even if not one of the 60 names called during the two days of the draft.

As for his fit with the Jazz, Utah could use that mold of player on their bench as a two-way signing, if there was a desire in the building to add another dose of guard depth and playmaking to their roster.

Sure, it'd be pretty tough to crack the rotation with how much young talent is on this Jazz roster, and especially so at the guard spot with guys like Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and maybe Darryn Peterson claiming a good share of those minutes in the backcourt.

But as a low-risk signing after the draft, there's enough appeal that could keep him in the mix of prospects to keep an eye on for later this month.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!