2 Jazz Players Whose Futures Just Got More Uncertain After NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz have officially wrapped up their 2026 NBA Draft by striking gold on one of the best players in this year's class, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, who now joins this roster as a pivotal cornerstone in the backcourt for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, though, Peterson's arrival does inevitably create a bit of a domino effect for a few players around the roster––and not in a good way.

Peterson's bound to be a focal point on this roster starting as soon as next season that could lead to several other players around the roster either seeing their respective roles on the decline once getting further acclimated into the Jazz's system, and could even push them out of the rotation or the roster entirely.

Of course, we're still a few months away from opening night for next season. Peterson just put on his Jazz draft hat only a couple of days ago.

But based on what we know now, let's sort through a couple of names around Utah's roster who might now have a bit more of an uncertain future than they were facing before the draft:

Brice Sensabaugh

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The one player whose minutes immediately get a bit dicier with the addition of Peterson is Brice Sensabaugh; Utah's spark plug scorer on the wing who's developed into a quality option in the second unit, who might now see his opportunities offensively a little tougher to come by.

No matter who starts between Peterson and Ace Bailey, the one dropping into the second unit immediately becomes a focal point offensively. Isaiah Collier will have the ball in his hands a lot, and Cody Williams will find several minutes in that group as well thanks to his length and defensive traits.

As a result, that leaves Sensabaugh in a less than ideal situation to keep expanding upon his third year pro–– one where finished averaging nearly 15 points a night on 46% shooting and 36% from three.

If Sensabaugh can continue to improve on the defensive end, keep working well as a connecting piece off the ball, while showing strides as a secondary playmaker, then he'll create enough of an impact to warrant a key spot in the second unit.

But even still, finding that second contract with Utah come time for his restricted free agency arriving next summer could be easier said than done.

Kyle Filipowski

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz didn't draft anyone that directly hurts Filipowski's spot. Peterson was their only pickup without having and first or second rounders to spend, and could leave this frontcourt open enough to where Filipowski can still get notable run.

But when breaking down how the minutes of this 10-man rotation shake out, where will Filipowski be getting his opportunities?

Utah's starting five is pretty settled outside of who starts between Bailey and Peterson. The second unit will have the latter of those two leading the way with Collier pairing with them in the backcourt, along with Sensabaugh, Williams, and if he re-signs as expected, Jusuf Nurkic rounding out the frontcourt.

That could very well leave Filipowski as the odd-man out. Nurkic could end up not returning that gives Filipowski a runway to be Utah's backup five, but he's not a perfect fit defensively to be a primary option in the middle. The Jazz might sign another piece off of free agency to fill those needs anyways.

Filipowski does have the security of a $3 million team option once next summer hits, and he's too good for both Utah or any other team he'd be on to decline it for that number. However, his minutes in this Jazz rotation are already starting to dry up pretty quickly.

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