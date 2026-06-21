4 Burning Questions for the Utah Jazz Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz are now just days away from arriving to the 2026 NBA Draft.

And as the time winds down before they're officially on the clock, they're still faced with several burning questions to be answered about how their action could unfold come Tuesday night.

Let's sort through four of the most important questions encircling the Jazz as they approach what could be their most pivotal draft since kickstarting their rebuild four years ago:

Who's the Most Likely Selection at Pick 2?

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) jogs back after making a three-pointer against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Darryn Peterson

Despite all of the noise that's surrounded Peterson and his unwillingness to work out with the Jazz before the draft, it seems like he's still the favorite of any of the top three names Utah could scoop up here at pick two.

The Jazz have proven from last year's draft with Ace Bailey's situation that any hesitancy from a prospect to work out or meet with them before the draft hasn't meant much in the grand scheme of their decision-making. If they feel a player is the best option on the board, they'll submit the draft card with their name on it.

In this case, it could very well be Peterson. He has an elite two-way ceiling and has been viewed as neck-and-neck for that top prospect on the board before his injury concerns flared up at Kansas; something that pre-draft intel has seemed to hint won't be something that follows him to the pros.

Things would obviously shift if Peterson comes off the board to the Washington Wizards at number one, but I'm still not completely sold that they're in on Peterson compared to what Dybantsa's current seamless fit and overall ceiling can offer Washington for the future.

Simply put, the Jazz will probably end up with the prospect the Wizards don't land on between Peterson and Dybantsa. And to this point, Peterson still looks like the best candidate to fit that mold.

Is Cameron Boozer a Real Possibility or Just a Smoke Screen?

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Prediction: Real Possibility

Even if Peterson or Dybantsa seems like the most likely outcome, seeing Cameron Boozer come off the board at pick two doesn't appear to be completely off the table.

Many have drawn up Boozer as being the best prospect in the class, even when matched up against the two players projected to be taken ahead of him.

He's got the proven production and winning success, has an NBA pedigree, looks physically ready with an NBA body, and all of those traits make him someone the Jazz certainly won't be overlooking at pick two.

Is his ceiling as bright as the other two names ahead of him? Perhaps not. And he's not the most flashy player in terms of how he impacts the game on the offensive end, or athletically. The skillset is impossible to overlook, though, and can turn him into an All-Star-level talent in no time.

His fit in the Jazz's frontcourt also might not be as ideal as the latter two, but he does offer some intriguing combinations with the three cornerstones already in place. Boozer and Jaren Jackson Jr. pairing at the four and five, respectively, might be the most appealing of those.

Could the Jazz Trade Into the Second Round?

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) looks on during the first half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Prediction: No, But Chances Aren't Zero

The Jazz enter this year's draft with just one pick at second overall. No other spot in the first round, and none in the second round. Maybe there's a chance that Utah could add to that stash with a second-rounder.

However, Jazz have enough young, cheap talent developing on their roster at this point to where they don't need to force a move into the second day of the draft.

Guys like Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski all make for enough to work with in their second unit, and in reality, Utah should be looking to get more experience on their roster as opposed to another incoming rookie.

If someone on the board that the front office covets falls further than expected, then sure, maybe Utah can strike on the opportunity.

But the Jazz haven't been linked to a ton of second round players in terms of meetings or workouts, and no buzz has alluded to them looking for another draft pick to add to their current arsenal.

Will Utah Trade Anyone From the Current Roster on Draft Night?

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Prediction: No, But Chances Also Aren't Zero

The Jazz will have to make some key decisions regarding their young players down their depth chart. Their rookie contracts will be set to expire in the next one to two years, and if not willing to pay one or multiple of them once the time comes, then maybe a deal this offseason makes sense.

But draft night probably isn't the time for that, unless the Jazz were interested in adding another pick outside of number two. Which to this point, hasn't seemed like a serious expectation.

For right now, the front office can sit tight with their cheap, young players still with underlying potential rolling into next year, and strike on a deal later in the offseason, in the event they find a package they covet. If anyone were to be a trade candidate to watch, though,

Brice Sensabaugh sticks out as the easy target to watch, simply because he's on an expiring deal heading into next season.

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