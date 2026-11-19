Less than 24 hours after ending their lengthy 12-game losing streak to the LA Clippers, the Utah Jazz turned around on the second leg of a back-to-back to shockingly take down the LA Lakers for their second win in a row, claiming victory in rather convincing fashion, 109-97.

And in the midst of the Jazz's third win of the season––along with what was their most impressive win of their 2026-27 campaign so far––there were a couple of studs (and a couple of duds) worth highlighting that helped lead the end result of this game to look like it did.

With that in mind, let's sort through two of the Jazz's biggest studs and duds from Wednesday night's win in Los Angeles:

Stud: Keyonte George

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during a time out during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second night of a back-to-back following up from a rather impressive 30-point and 11-assist game, Keyonte George went out and almost posted the exact same stat line again facing the Lakers, despite still dealing with the effects of an ankle sprain from earlier in the month.

George finished with 30 points with some impressive shooting splits of 52.9% from the field and 50% from three with a team-high five makes. He also paired that scoring performance with some nice playmaking as well with 10 assists, albeit not as efficient as he was against the Clippers with four turnovers.

Regardless, George seems to be taking another step forward as both a scorer and a distributor as the Jazz's leader in the backcourt. Utah needed George to have a rockstar performance like this while their lineup was shorthanded against the top seed in the West, and he met any and all expectations to make an upset victory become a reality.

Dud: Isaiah Collier

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Collier has had his moments this season despite the first few games of the year not going in much of his favor. Not only did the Jazz decide to decline his fourth-year team option a couple of weeks ago, but Utah has gradually phased him out of the nightly game plan and rotation in the games to follow.

This game against the Lakers wasn't much different. He played just 10 minutes over the course of the night––with three of those coming in fourth quarter garbage time, and he turned that in for zero points, a rebound, two assists, and three fouls.

Even with how depleted the Jazz's rotation has gotten early in the season, it hasn't created much of a runway for Collier to bounce back from the rocky start to his fourth-year campaign. He's averaging career lows in all of his major counting stats––despite his 51.7% true shooting––and as Utah's lineup continues to get healthier over time, it's easy to imagine his minutes and role continuing to dip.

Stud: Josh Green

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Josh Green (5) reaches for a rebound during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The unsung hero of the Jazz’s success against the Lakers happens to be none other than Josh Green, who made the most of his starting opportunity on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, Green took care of business perfectly, chipping in for 11 points on perfect 4-4 shooting from the field and 2-2 from three. But where Green's value really showed up was on the defensive side of the ball against one of the toughest individual matchups in the league, Luka Doncic.

Green chipped in for two steals and a block, while also remaining the primary point-of-attack defender on Doncic throughout the night, resulting in a pretty lackluster performance scoring 29 points on 35.7% shooting from the field and a whopping nine turnovers. Without Green on the floor, who knows how the Jazz's up-and-down defense might've panned out against this matchup?

Dud: Jaxson Hayes

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) and Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) battle for a rebound during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was Jaxson Hayes' first game back in the Jazz's rotation since missing the past two games with a knee strain he suffered last week against the Houston Rockets. Having him back in the lineup sets up to be a huge help to Utah's overall size and big man depth that's been a glaring concern over the first few weeks of the new year.

But Hayes was a bit slow to get going in his first game back on the floor for the Jazz. He played 25 minutes off the bench as Mo Bamba got the starting nod over him, where he finished with six points on 2-7 shooting from the field, paired with seven rebounds and two assists.

He did have a nice impact defensively with two steals and two blocks on the night, yet was one of two players on the roster to have recorded a negative plus-minus (-5). Expect to see him continue ramping up and standing out as a more efficient rim finisher the more time he gets on the floor post-injury.

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