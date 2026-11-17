The Utah Jazz have been dealing with no shortage of injury concerns through the first few weeks of this season as a part of their 1-13 start.

Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic, and Jaxson Hayes are all a part of the group of injured players on the Jazz's roster who have been forced to miss time over the past several games.

Keyonte George, the Jazz's budding fourth-year guard, has also been among those names on the roster to have suffered from some injury troubles over the first month of the season

George went down with an ankle sprain during Utah's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves a couple of weeks ago. He would inevitably wind up missing one game before returning to the lineup against the Orlando Magic on November 11th.

However, it seems as if George has quietly still been dealing with that same injury over the past few games, even as he's been on the floor participating and not a part of the Jazz's injury report.

What We Know About Keyonte George's Ankle Injury

KSL Sports' Ben Anderson recently dove into George's health and some of what he's dealing with in terms of his ankle injury, noting that he's currently "playing hurt."

Anderson also notes that after the Jazz's most recent loss against the San Antonio Spurs, George's right ankle was "twice the size" of his left when he was sitting in the locker room.

"George is also playing hurt. He suffered a sprained ankle in the team’s November 8 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, unforgivingly on his 23rd birthday. The injury forced him to miss only one game, though his absence should have been longer," Anderson wrote.

"Watching from the locker room, the reason for his struggles wasn’t difficult to spot. Beneath the chair where George sat hunched over, his injured right ankle is twice the size of his left. Still, he offered no excuses. 'It’s fine,' he tells me. 'I’m straight."

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's certainly a bold and courageous display of toughness from George in a time where nothing seems to be going right for this Jazz squad.

Despite the team being without three of their typical starters and in the middle of a 12-game losing streak, it hasn't stopped Utah's star guard from suiting up and getting on the floor––even if he's not quite at 100%.

Statistically, George has fallen into a bit of a slump compared to how he was operating before his injury.

His scoring numbers are down at just 17.7 points per game. His shooting splits have taken a dip with a 33% clip from the field, yet it hasn't prevented him from getting on the floor for the past three games to give it his all–– even if that individual and team success hasn't panned out as expected.

Bottom Line

There's no question that the Jazz need to get healthy as soon as possible to fully get back on track, and that includes seeing George's ankle heal up a bit more from it's current state.

However, it will still take some more time before we see Utah's starting five back to full capacity, especially knowing that Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are trending closer to a December return, rather than over the next couple of weeks.

Until that time comes and the Jazz finally have all hands on deck, though, the task falls into the hands of Will Hardy and the remaining pieces on the floor to pick up the slack and try and put together some wins–– such as Darryn Peterson and Ace Bailey.

For George, that might mean he'll have to will himself to continue being that offensive centerpiece of the Jazz's nightly endeavors, even if he's not playing at 100%.

Time will tell if and when those wins start accumulating, but so far, luck hasn't exactly been in Utah's favor when it comes to injuries or stacking up those early-season victories.

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