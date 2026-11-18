The Utah Jazz finally marked down their second victory on the season while ending their long-winded 12-game losing streak on Tuesday night, as they traveled to beat the LA Clippers in the Intuit Dome in dominating 132-107 fashion.

And in the midst of the Jazz's much-needed win in Inglewood, there were a select few big winners around Utah's roster who shined more than the rest and helped that victory come to fruition.

There were also a couple of other underperformers who, even after a victory, should be highlighted as well, and makes for a perfect opportunity to sort through a couple of the Jazz's biggest winners and losers from Tuesday night.

With that in mind, let's take a look at two winners and two losers who stuck out for the Jazz in Los Angeles:

Winner: Brice Sensabaugh

Nov 17, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't talk about this game and the Jazz's winning efforts without mentioning Brice Sensabaugh, who turned in one of the most electric scoring performances of his young career so far.

A whopping 40 points came from Sensabaugh in this one, which came on perhaps an even more impressive 76.2% from the field and 72.7% from three with a career-high eight makes from deep. In what was quite possibly the best offensive night for the Jazz as a whole on Tuesday, it was Sensabaugh who chipped in for nearly a third of the team's total scoring.

BRICE SENSABAUGH (23Y, 18D) BECOMES THE YOUNGEST PLAYER IN NBA HISTORY TO TOTAL 40+ PTS, 10+ REB, AND 8+ 3PM IN A SINGLE GAME 🤯



🏀 40 PTS (25 IN Q4)

🏀 11 REB

🏀 5 AST

🏀 8 3PM

🏀 16-21 FGM

🏀 JAZZ W pic.twitter.com/YO9F9vrghS — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2026

During a contract year for Sensabaugh, every big scoring night on his behalf gives the Jazz more reason to ink him onto a second contract later this summer. If he continues to have performances like such, there's no doubt his price tag will only continue to increase as a result.

Loser: Ace Bailey

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) reacts at the end of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was another quiet night on the offensive end for Ace Bailey in this game, who's been a little hot and cold over the first month of the new season despite showing some positive strides on both ends of the floor from his rookie campaign.

Bailey finished tying his season-low in scoring with just five points on 2-8 shooting from the field. It's the second game in a row where Bailey has scored less than 10 points, and his fifth game of the season shooting worse than 40% from the field.

It seems as though the Jazz have been without multiple of their impactful offensive pieces. It’s gotten harder for Bailey to be a consistent force on that side of the ball as he's become a bigger focus of the opposing scouting report. His time will come to turn that production around, but that wasn't the case on Tuesday night.

Winner: Keyonte George

Nov 17, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After news had surfaced before the game that Keyonte George was still dealing with the effects of his ankle sprain from a little over a week ago, he silenced all of that chatter by putting together one of his better offensive performances of the season so far.

And it wasn't just because of his ability to score the ball at a high rate–– which did show itself in a big way as he rattled of 30 points on 10-17 shooting from the field with four made threes–– but he also showed up as a much-improved playmaker.

The variety in Keyonte George's playmaking against the Clippers really stood out.



Found big men around the rim, shooters in the corner, and shooters on the wing pic.twitter.com/gkClkvQE7A — Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 18, 2026

George tied his career-high of 11 assists, and did so while pairing that with just two turnovers. He was a major help in getting the Jazz's offense flowing much better than it has over the past three weeks, and became a huge component of what allowed Utah to officially end their lengthy losing streak.

Loser: Darryn Peterson

Nov 17, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a night where the Jazz's offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders, the effects of that scoring barrage didn't quite carry over to Darryn Peterson, as he finished with just 13 points on 3-10 shooting from the field.

And really, there's no reason to panic after such a night from Peterson. It's actually more of a "come down to earth" moment for the Jazz rookie after he had put together multiple high-scoring performances in the last few games, to the point where he was averaging over 23 points per game in his last five outings.

However, in this game, the shots weren't falling at as high of a rate. Guys like Sensabaugh and George took ahold of most of those scoring responsibilities, and it turned out to result in a long-awaited win for the Jazz.

So while a quieter night for Peterson individually, securing the second-ever regular season victory of his career is a win in itself.

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