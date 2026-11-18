The Utah Jazz, after a much-needed win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, will have a quick turnaround for the second leg of a back-to-back on the road against the LA Lakers to try and build upon their latest victory.

And in the hours ahead of their trip to Crypto.com Arena, the Jazz and Lakers have each revealed their injury reports to give a glimpse of who will be on the floor and who won't be for Wednesday night.

Let's take a look at what the Jazz and Lakers' injury report has to offer, and what it could mean for their second matchup of this season:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/18)

OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Jaxson Hayes (Left Knee Strain)

As has been the case for the Jazz's past several matchups, they'll still be down three of their five typical starters due to their lingering long-term injuries.

Lauri Markkanen will miss yet another game due to his hand fracture. Jaren Jackson Jr. sits in the middle of his respective recovery from an MCL tear. Still, Jusuf Nurkic is not ready to make his season debut after suffering a right foot injury at the start of Utah's preseason slate.

However, what does come as positive news for the Jazz and their hopes of getting close to full health is the fact that Jaxson Hayes has been elevated from out to questionable for Wednesday night––potentially offering Utah a chance to bring some much-needed size and center depth within their rotation.

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center/forward Jaxson Hayes (11) and Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) fight for the ball \d2h \ at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayes has been out for the Jazz over the past two games since suffering from a minor knee injury against the Houston Rockets on November 13th. However, less than a week later, he might be ready to go for a return to the starting five.

In Hayes' first 12 games of the season with the Jazz, he's averaged a solid 8.8 points on 64.1% shooting from the field, paired with 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Having Hayes back in the mix means that he'll join Mo Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski as the main contributors to the Jazz's center rotation, in the event he's officially elevated to active ahead of tip-off.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report (as of 11/18)

OUT - Austin Reaves (Left Heel; Bruise)

As for the Lakers' side of the injury report, they'll only be without one name for Wednesday night's game against the Jazz: and that's their offensive-minded wing in Austin Reaves, who will miss a third-straight game with a heel injury.

Who the Lakers will have in their lineup, however, is former Jazz big man Walker Kessler, who missed Los Angeles's latest game against the Charlotte Hornets with right lower leg soreness, but has been removed from the injury report ahead of their meeting against Utah.

Luka Doncic will also be available to play in this game, despite having dealt with an ankle injury earlier this month, and coming off of a 42-minute outing against the Hornets in the second leg of a back-to-back.

Tip-off between the Jazz and the Lakers lands at 8 p.m. MT, where Utah will be hungry to build on their last win for a second victory in a back-to-back, which would be especially impressive against a team like Los Angeles who has started the year with a 13-2 record and sits as the current one seed in the Western Conference.

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