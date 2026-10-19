3 Bold Utah Jazz Predictions for How Their 2026-27 Season Plays Out

The start of the Utah Jazz's 2026-27 regular season is right around the corner.

And the excitement around this Jazz team is probably some of the highest we've seen in some time.

This roster is young, filled with both talent and potential, and has a realistic road to win a whole lot more games than they've been accustomed to for the last four years.

So just how could the Jazz's upcoming regular season unravel? Let's sort through a batch of three bold predictions for how the next few months could look for Utah in terms of their overall production, or even some roster contributions:

Darryn Peterson Takes Home Rookie of the Year

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe this isn't exactly the boldest prediction, all things considered.

Of the top four draft picks selected in this year's class, Darryn Peterson has consistently second with the best odds to take home the award, right next to Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer. So seeing him claim the crown as the league's best rookie wouldn't be shocking.

Regardless, the pieces could certainly be in place for Peterson to burst onto the scene as the Jazz's first Rookie of the Year winner in over 50 years. He's seemingly already settled into a starting spot from day one. He has commanded a large share of the offensive workload, and if on a winning Utah roster, the road to some hardware would certainly be there for the taking.

If Peterson can remain consistently available and on the floor throughout the season, and the Jazz utilize him on the offensive end as expected, he can easily lift over Boozer, or any other first-year talent that burst onto the scene around the league.

The Jazz Put Together a Top 10 Offense in the League

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive side of the ball for Utah remains largely a mystery. There's a world where the Jazz finish as a top 20 defense in the NBA––which would be a huge success when factoring in their recent track record––or they could find their way near the bottom of the barrel once again.

On the offensive side of the ball, though? The Jazz should have zero concerns, and really, could find their way to becoming a top 10 unit across the league. Just look at the talent the Jazz will have to work with.

Keyonte George has only looked more refined offensively than he was last season. Ace Bailey will be in his second season with a full offseason of work in the books. Lauri Markkanen comes off one of his best individual seasons on the offensive end. Then you have the bench unit with names like Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, and Kyle Filipowski, who all have some upside on that end of the floor.

A top 10 offense should be the goal for the Jazz. And with a bright young mind like Will Hardy, who's proven to be capable of coaching up some solid success on that side of the floor when Utah hasn't been gunning for draft positioning, he has more than enough potential to make that dream a reality.

Jusuf Nurkic WIll Not Start at C By End of the Season

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) fouls Denver Nuggets forward/center Zeke Nnaji (22) in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't any knock against Jusuf Nurkic. When he's on the floor, he can be a really valuable piece of the Jazz's frontcourt thanks to the edge he can provide in terms of rebounding, playmaking, and as a good screener.

But there's little doubt that of all the areas in the Jazz's starting five, Nurkic is the weak link of those. He's not the most efficient rim finisher, and his defensive ability certainly isn't his calling card. So if Utah were to make any mid-season move to improve their lineup, upgrading the center spot is certainly the route to do so.

Right now, Nurkic is expected to miss the first couple of weeks into the season with a foot injury he suffered in preseason. And while he is expected to return to Utah's starting lineup in early-to-mid-November, a lot can change between now and February's trade deadline.

How could the Jazz make that swap happen at center? Maybe they trade Nurkic elsewhere and use his salary for another big man. Perhaps they use their $15 million trade exception leftover from the Walker Kessler trade, or there could be another route.

Regardless, for Utah's lineup to take the next step, it'll not only rely on internal development, but a long-term answer at center too. And if the Jazz are on any type of pace to make the postseason this year, the front office might see value in getting ahead of their frontcourt needs early, rather than wait until after the season.

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