5 Players to Watch in Jazz's Summer League Matchup vs. Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz are taking on their second of three games within their SLC Summer League slate on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies––coming fresh off a thrilling win against the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend, and will be looking to keep the positive momentum flowing for another showing.

And in this one against Memphis, there's several big names to keep an eye on for both sides; some that were freshly drafted just a few weeks ago, and others who have been in the league for the past few years.

Let's break down the five most interesting players to watch on the floor for the Jazz's upcoming contest vs. the Grizzlies:

Darryn Peterson

There's no one in this game that'll have a bigger spotlight on them than Utah's own rookie, Darryn Peterson, who met all of the high expectations that he faced entering his first game in a Jazz uniform against Atlanta: a whopping 28 points in 27 minutes with five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

The #2 overall pick Darryn Peterson SHOWED OUT in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut!



🎶 28 PTS (game-high)

🎶 5 REB

🎶 2 BLK

🎶 4 3PM@utahjazz win in overtime over the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/unIAEC5aDy — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

Expect to see an energetic crowd rallying behind him once again on Monday. However, if Peterson plays as well as he did in his debut, don't be shocked if that ends up with Utah deciding to pull him from the summer league action early for having seen enough out of their prized first-year talent.

Cody Williams

Williams made his presence felt his first night out for summer league this year, collecting 17 points, five rebounds, a steal, a block, and hammering down two emphatic posters in the process. It's that increased level of confidence and poise that the Jazz have been looking to get out of their young wing for some time.

CODY. WILLIAMS.



Another big-time jam... this time in OT 😳



17 points in Utah's win over Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/ItTE6GBurL — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

Now is when Williams will need to keep things pushing forward in the right direction from an impressive summer league start. If he can keep up his consistency as an impactful two-way player, it'll be a great sign for what's to come in his third-year pro.

Blake Hinson

Hinson was the only one of three two-way signees that got playing time in the Jazz's first summer league game against the Hawks. And he was alright in those 26 minutes: seven points on 3/7 shooting from the field, 1/5 from three, pairing that with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Depending on the injury status of Ace Bailey in this one, Hinson's opportunity on the offensive end should open up a little bit. It'll make for a good time to show out scoring-wise like he did in the second half of last regular season, and potentially be the third option on that end behind Peterson and Williams.

Cameron Boozer

On the other side of the equation, Cameron Boozer might be the next-closest thing to a must-watch player outside of the Jazz's own top pick in Peterson. He kicked off his first summer league game against the OKC Thunder with a solid 15 points on 7-11 shooting, along with four rebounds and four assists.

15 points

4 rebounds

4 assists

7-11 from the floor

Memphis W@CameronBoozer12, the No. 3 overall pick, played his first game with the @memgrizz this weekend at Salt Lake City Summer League 💪 pic.twitter.com/BZB4if5j71 — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2026

Perhaps this game can act as a bit of a revenge game on the Jazz for opting not to take him as their number-two pick. But based on Peterson's own electric debut, Utah probably aren't sweating their decision much at all right now.

Taylor Hendricks

The former Jazzman will certainly be one worth some attention on the other end. The most experienced name on this list played extremely well in just 12 minutes of action against the Thunder, posting 15 points on 5/6 shooting, also adding on four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

10 first quarter points for Taylor Hendricks pic.twitter.com/PWgOr8bkx2 — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) July 4, 2026

He, like Boozer, might also be looking for some sweet revenge on Utah with an explosive performance, albeit for different reasons than the rookie. Based on how he started off his summer league slate, there's a good chance that's exactly the type of night that could be in store.

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