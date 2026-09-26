Darryn Peterson's First Few Months With Utah Jazz Offer Plenty of Promise

The Utah Jazz added a pivotal cornerstone to their roster earlier this summer with the selection of Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick in the draft; one of, if not the best prospect the team has brought in throughout its 50-plus-year history, and enters his rookie season with some pretty steep expectations.

While Peterson's pre-draft process was hectic to say the least, that noise the Kansas product faced due to his injury troubles in college combined with workout drama didn't faze the Jazz whatsoever when it came to submitting their draft card with his name on it.

Everyone involved in Utah was pumped to add him into the equation, Peterson was thrilled to become a part of what the Jazz are building, thus setting up for a great start to the future franchise face's time on the team.

And in a short amount of time since Utah drafted him back in June, it seems as if Peterson has adjusted notably well to his new home with the Jazz––especially when asking team president Austin Ainge about what he's shown during his first few months in the building.

Darryn Peterson Has Made Strong Impression on Jazz

Ainge recently spoke about some of what he's seen out of the Jazz's No. 2 pick in the first few months that he's been working in the facility during an interview with JP Chunga and Eric Spyropoulos.

And it seems as if, so far, Peterson is checking all of the boxes.

"He's a really mature young man," Ainge said of Peterson. "He's a really hard worker. He came in with a lot of these things well developed for his age. I mean, he came in with work ethic, and an intensity, and a focus that we didn't have to teach him, which is really unique for young guys."

"We've seen him work every day, and he's picked things up relatively quickly. He's going to have to go a lot more here when his camp starts. But the stuff that we've thrown at him, he's picked it up as well, as any young player I've been around."

Ainge seems to be highlighting some similar qualities that Jazz guard Keyonte George has previously praised about Peterson since the No. 2 pick arrived on the scene: he's a fast learner, and he's a hard worker; both of which are extremely encouraging.

That quick processing and learning ability can be especially valuable for any young player in the league and their hopes of developing into a quality pro.

However, when that speedy development combined with an ideal work ethic comes from one of the best prospects in this year's draft class, it becomes a whole lot more encouraging for what's ahead–– even as soon as his rookie season that kicks off in a little under a month.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To Peterson's credit, he was already pretty polished as a prospect coming into the league as is.

He's as talented as any rookie when it comes to being a dynamic shot-maker at all three levels. He has upside on the defensive side of the ball with an outspoken desire to be a two-way player, and might be a better passer and playmaker than what Mant draft experts gave him credit for.

However, if Peterson has already seen his game take another step from what he showcased at Kansas before even taking the floor for a regular season NBA game, that tends to be a great sign for what's ahead in Utah.

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