Draymond Green Sets the Record Straight on Jazz-Darryn Peterson Buzz

Earlier this week in the final days leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, it was learned that the Utah Jazz–– who hold the second-overall pick on the board–– would not get to see one of this year's top prospects, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, up close and in a pre-draft workout.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Peterson decided that he was only going to work out for the Washington Wizards— who have the first-overall pick— hinting that the Kansas product had a clear desire and an belief that he will be the number one prospect off the board.

Developments ahead of the June 23-24 NBA draft: BYU's AJ Dybantsa has conducted formal visits with both the Washington Wizards (No. 1) and Utah Jazz (No. 2) while Kansas' Darryn Peterson only visited the Wizards and does not plan to grant anyone else a meeting, sources tell me… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2026

It remains to be seen whether or not Peterson's decision will lead to that outcome becoming a reality once next week arrives. However, as many have highlighted since that news came to light, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, that workout choice might not end up mattering much at all for the Jazz if he's on the board at two.

Draymond Green Had Good Insight on the Jazz-Peterson Situation

Green spoke about the recent buzz during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, where he turned the clock back to a similar situation in the 2009 draft involving Stephen Curry. The bottom line was: no matter if Peterson works out for the Jazz or not, Utah will take him at pick two if he's the guy they really want.

"Darryn Peterson decides he's not working out for Utah. He only worked out for Washington," Green said. "Let me tell you all something. The Utah Jazz know everything they want and need to know about Darryn Peterson. They don't give a s--- whether he come in there and work out or not."

"Ask Steph Curry. Steph Curry did not work out for the Golden State Warriors, did not wanna go to Golden State, worked out for the teams around Golden State, and ask them not to draft them. 18 years later, he's been with that same team the whole time. So, it don't really matter if he work out for them or not."

"If they want to draft Darryn Peterson when it's time for their pick, they're going to draft Darryn Peterson."

Draymond Green on Darryn Peterson not wanting to be in Utah.



“They [Utah Jazz] don’t give a sh*t… ask Steph Curry, He did not work out for the Warriors and asked them not to draft him… 18 years later he’s been with that team the whole time”



(@DraymondShow) 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/gMyCEMUvvC — TakeNote FC 🇸🇴 (@cDubFan) June 19, 2026

Green's expressed what many others (including myself) have felt about the situation since it first popped up.

While Peterson's workout with the Jazz, or lack thereof, could mean something deeper for what his status of being taken by the Wizards looks like, it certainly won't mean much if he's still there for the taking when Utah is on the clock.

Darryn Peterson's Decision of Not Working Out Won't Mean Much

The Jazz have shown dating back to last year's draft that, no matter if a prospect works out for them or not, that they'll take the chance on them with their top pick on the board if he's the best fit and the best available player in the eyes of the front office.

Ace Bailey didn't work out for the Jazz this time last year, and coincidentally only did so with the Wizards. Walter Clayton Jr., Utah's 18th-overall pick, also didn't work out for Utah. And the Jazz still decided there were no qualms with taking either.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pre-draft workouts don't always mean everything when it comes to a player's evaluation and their chances of being with a specific team. Front office and executives do their digging about the class and all of it's prospects long before pre-draft workouts are even hosted.

Perhaps getting them into the building adds just a tad bit more clarity about who they are as people and how they feel about that specific organization.

Yet if the Jazz feel confident about who that player is based on the film, their medicals, and any other intel that's discovered from scouts throughout the process, they won't hesitate to turn the draft card in with their name on it.

Draymond, having been on the same team with someone like Curry for over a decade who fell into a similar situation, knows all too well about how the process goes year after year. Simply put, if the Jazz like Peterson, and he's up for grabs at two, he'll be the pick. No question about it.

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