Everything Will Hardy Said After Jazz's NBA Cup Loss vs. Mavericks

The Utah Jazz fell in their first NBA Cup game of the season on Friday night in a game against the Dallas Mavericks that really got out of control in the second half.

The Jazz had actually ended the first half tied with the Mavericks, 57-57, looking as if they were on track to finally snap their losing skid they've been stuck on since the third game of the new season.

But it wouldn't take long for the Mavericks to take on a devastating 22-10 run in the third quarter to end those hopes for Utah, digging a hole too deep to climb out of in the fourth, lead to a 100-112 defeat, and thus drop the Jazz's record down to 1-8 through the nine games of the year.

Let's take a look at everything Jazz head coach Will Hardy said after his team stamped another early-season loss in the books:

Hardy's Opening Remarks

"I mean, it's another representation of a bunch of good basketball, and then some stretches where we're just really sloppy."

"The possession battle was out of hand today. We had 21 turnovers, and they had 21 offensive rebounds. Defensive rebounding has been a calling card for us all year. I thought our physicality on the glass needs to be higher. Need everyone to participate."

"The turnovers, you know, it's a hard issue to diagnose. There's a variety of things going on. But we've got to fight for our space, and we have to be solid with the ball. We need to recognize the situations that we are in and try to get off it a little bit earlier."

What Went Right Despite the End Result

"I mean, I thought in the first half we really moved the ball. 17 assists in a half. I thought we had a great flow to us, and I thought in the second half we just didn't have the same tempo. I thought we allowed them to climb up into us because we slowed down, and it's something that we can continue to improve."

"I really do believe in our group and think that we're improving. I see a lot of bright spots in each game. We need everybody to participate, and the results can turn."

Thoughts on the Jazz's Defensive Performance

"I think we did a good job executing the coverages. I thought we fought to get back in the play, and contested for the most part. I think in the first half, I was a little bit disappointed in our closeouts to PJ Washington."

"But overall, I really felt like we had some solid execution. We didn't reward ourselves by getting back in the play. I think sometimes, after working really hard on the ball and contesting, we sort of had that sigh of relief like, 'Ah, okay, that part's over,' and didn't transition to the glass well enough..."

Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks in an Emirates NBA Cup game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The guys are competing, getting through screens, and getting a much better standard in terms of fighting to square up the ball, contesting without fouling on some of those mid-range jumpers. It's paying off for us."

"I think we would feel so much different had we been able to collect a few more rebounds. But, again, it shows a good trend on the defensive side of the ball that we've got to continue."

On What Allowed Lauri Markkanen to Find His Shot

"I thought the execution was way better. I think our team did a good job recognizing when he was open, and I thought the offense was pretty crisp in terms of execution and player movement. We've got to be more secure with the ball."

Thoughts on Darryn Peterson's 11 PTS in the Fourth Quarter

"Yeah, I thought the team settled into kind of what we were trying to execute in those moments. Darryn did a good job of being patient and attacking the drop."

"I think it was a good moment to try to get him in those actions based on their coverage, and he did a nice job making some good reads."

The Importance of Having Two Good Games in a Row

"Yeah, we've got to build on good play, but this is not a moral victory world that we live in."

"I think there are processes and things that we do that kind of help us stay sane when we're not getting the result that we want. I think we need the team to keep identifying the good behaviors on the court, both sides of the ball, that we can try to amplify."

"But we also always have to face the things that aren't going well so that we can hopefully get rid of some of those things. I think being able to be honest with ourselves after every game is the only pathway forward."

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!