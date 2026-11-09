How Jazz's Darryn Peterson Impressed Will Hardy vs. Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz haven't had much go right within their 1-9 start to the new season–– and the same can be said for their latest loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-115.

The Jazz continued to struggle shooting the ball at less than 43% from the field and 30% from three, were outscored by Minnesota in each quarter, and to make matters worse, Keyonte George left the game in the first half with a clearly painful ankle injury to potentially sideline him for some time.

But in the midst of the Jazz's eighth straight loss of the year, there were some positives to take away in the form of how Darryn Peterson performed.

Peterson led the team with 26 points on 11-21 shooting, pairing that with six rebounds, four assists, and a steal in what turned out to be one of his better nights as a pro so far this season, even in a losing effort.

What Will Hardy Said About Darryn Peterson's Night vs. Wolves

When it comes to why Jazz head coach Will Hardy was so impressed with Peterson's performance from Sunday, he highlighted the high-level defensive talents that the rookie was able to effectively take on.

"Yeah... I thought he did a great job handling some really good perimeter defenders tonight," Hardy said of Peterson. "Jaden McDaniels is elite. I think when Jaylen Clark comes in, his ball pressure always changes the game. And then you've got guys like Ayo and Kuminga on the perimeter as well with their physicality, and Gobert's behind them."

"So, I think there's a lot to take away from how Darryn handled not only the ball pressure, but an elite big like Rudy at the rim. He did a good job of mixing in his three-ball off the dribble, and then had to make a lot of plays in sort of that mid-range area because of their coverage."

Nov 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (7) gives chase during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against a Timberwolves team that currently ranks third in the NBA for defensive rating and top five in opposing field goal and three-point percentage allowed, it's not easy for any player to walk into Minnesota and have a productive day scoring the ball.

Peterson, however, in just his 10th game playing with the Jazz, was able to take care of business rather comfortably––which, for Hardy, is a testament to the focus and "emotional battery" that the No. 2 pick has displayed early on.

"I think it was his most comfortable game out there. It takes a a big emotional battery to get through these games. And I think Darryn is showing that he has that,"

"He doesn't always make the perfect play. There's plenty of things that he's continuing to to see and improve on, and work on every day. But his engagement throughout 48 minutes has been pretty special for a young player. He stays focused. He's really easy to communicate with in a game because he stays in the moment."

While it was a slower start than expected to Peterson's time with the Jazz, now might be the time where the rookie finally starts getting more and more adjusted in his new situation, and finding ways to get better involved and integrated on the offensive side of the ball.

And if that means Peterson will be able to turn in more stat lines like Sunday's more frequently in the games ahead, that could be just what this struggling Jazz roster needs to get back on track from their current eight-game losing streak, sticking them at the bottom of the Western Conference.

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