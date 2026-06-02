Jazz Bring in BYU Standout for Draft Workout–– And It's Not AJ Dybantsa

The Utah Jazz are continuing their pre-draft workout process by bringing in another notable name from BYU.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Jazz had brought in BYU star and projected top pick AJ Dybantsa for a pre-draft workout as expected ahead of the draft later this month. Considering Utah's got the second-overall pick on the board, it really came as no surprise.

However, another name from Dybantsa's alma mater has reportedly taken a visit with the Jazz as well–– that's his teammate and big man Keba Keita.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz are one of 12 teams who have a pre-draft workout scheduled with Keita in the weeks ahead of the draft, as many have taken interest his unique combination of size and athleticism.

Former BYU star Keba Keita recently worked out for the Utah Jazz, according to league sources. He has about 12 workouts lined up around the league, according to sources. Teams have been intrigued by his length and athleticism — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 2, 2026

Keita, a 6-foot-8, 231-pound senior out of BYU isn't exactly as highly rated in the eyes of scouts as his counterpart in Dybantsa is. Really, it's hard for any prospect in this year's group of incoming rookies to match up with him.

But Keita seems to still be worth a look from teams in the second round of the draft, or maybe a more likely outcome of being a priority free agent pickup, especially when considering the amount of suitors that will be interested in bringing him in for a workout before the draft commences later this month.

According to HoopsHype, among the teams that Keita has had pre-draft workouts with outside of Utah includes the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

What Does Keba Keita Bring to the Table?

Keita spent the past two years with the Cougars after having spent the first two seasons of his college career playing right down the road with the Utah Utes. And throughout the last three years in particular, he's really begun to show consistency as a slightly undersized, but impactful defensive-minded big man.

This past season with BYU, Keita played and started in 33 games to average 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.0 steal in a career-high 22.2 minutes a night.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) blocks Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

It's that defensive skillset, combined with some impressive measurables with a reported wingspan of over 7-feet that will get the attention of NBA general managers as a potential pickup–– even if not one of the 60 picks taken off the board.

How Could Keba Keita Fit With the Jazz?

For the Jazz, they'd either have to hope he falls out of the second round entirely, or they could trade into the second day of the draft, as they currently don't own the rights to any second-round selections this year.

However, if the fit makes sense he could theoretically be an ideal replacement for the role their two-way big man, Oscar Tshiebwe, has played in for the past two years.

A similarly undersized big man with impressive rebounding ability, Tshiebwe will be ineligible to re-sign with Utah under a two-way contract per league rules, considering he's had three years of NBA service signed to one.

Someone like Keita, though, could fit that mold of a reserve big man who gets some reps with the Jazz's G League roster, the Salt Lake City Stars, while resetting the clock on that two-way contract timer.

Expect the Jazz to continue their work of bringing in various prospects for visits in the weeks ahead, but keep an eye on Keita as a dark horse candidate for Utah to add as an undrafted free agent if he goes unselected.

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