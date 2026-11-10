Keyonte George Injury Update Offers Hope for Utah Jazz Moving Forward

The Utah Jazz are dealing with another key injury within their rotation in the form of Keyonte George, who ended up leaving their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an ankle injury that would later be deemed an ankle sprain.

George was ruled out for the rest of the night, would eventually be ruled out for their next game against the Miami Heat, and now leaves many wondering about just how long the Jazz might be without their emerging star guard in the backcourt.

And while the Jazz's Tuesday injury report does confirm that George is due to miss at least one game against Miami, there is a chance that a return could be in play sooner rather than later.

The Latest on Keyonte George's Ankle Injury

While we don't have a clear determination on what the timeline could be for George's injury–– whether it be closer to days or weeks before he's back–– we do have a new video from the Jazz's Wednesday shootaround from KSL Sports' Chandler Holt showcasing how George looks following his injury against the Timberwolves.

And overall, George seems to be moving about as nicely as one could hope after suffering what seemed to be a painful ankle injury on Sunday night.

No boot for Keyonte George at Jazz shootaround this morning.



He looks to be moving well. pic.twitter.com/DcgjFKl6LN — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 10, 2026

George is moving well, jogging up and down the floor, and perhaps most importantly, isn't wearing a boot or any type of brace that would indicate he won't be able to get back on the floor for an extended amount of time.

So perhaps that's a sign that the Jazz could be getting George back in the lineup in a matter of days, rather than a matter of weeks.

However, the Jazz do have a set of four games on tap across the next seven days, meaning George could still be due to sit out for multiple nights up ahead.

Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah has a back-to-back homestand against the Heat and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday and Wednesday, travel to play the Houston Rockets on Friday, then come back home for a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Depending on how speedy the recovery process is for George, there's a world where we see him back and available for one of those contests, which would be a huge help for a Jazz team that's currently dealing with multiple absences in their rotation due to injury.

For as long as George is forced to sit out, though, the Jazz's guard rotation will be a bit thinner compared to their usual setup. Darryn Peterson and Isaiah Collier remain the only guards left on the current roster, along with Kobe Bufkin, who's signed onto a two-way contract.

So until further notice––including in Tuesday night's game against the Heat––expect to see a bit more of Peterson and Colier in the lineup working to patch the holes left by George. But don't expect to see George out of the lineup for a very extended time.

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