After losing 12 straight games, one of the longest losing streaks in franchise history, the Utah Jazz are suddenly winners of two in a row.

Not only did the Jazz win their two Los Angeles road games, but they did it back-to-back, with little rest in between. It goes without saying, though, that Utah's blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers carried a bit more weight, given their standing in the Western Conference.

For a time, Jazz fans felt like the losing streak would never end, but Will Hardy's constant focus on finishing strong and clutch-time execution has finally begun to sink in with these young players.

It might sound crazy, but it's possible that the injuries to Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkić — which felt devastating at the time and led directly to the team's 12-game losing streak — may have been a blessing in disguise.

'Nature Abhors a Vacuum'

Darryn Peterson gets around Luka Doncic. | Ariana Ruiz / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The injured trio's absence has created a vacuum, and you know what Aristotle's take was on that: "Nature abhors a vacuum."

Something has to fill it, and though it was a long time coming, finally something did fill Utah's injury vacuum, and the results could catapult the Jazz later this season when those starters return to the court.

We've seen Utah's young core show some tremendous growth over the last few weeks, even when it was hard to see amid the constant losing. Keyonte George is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, scoring 30 in L.A. both nights, with 11 and 10 assists, respectively.

Brice Sensabaugh reminded everyone of just how lethal he can be as a scorer when the Jazz need a little something extra from the bench, even if the team can't exactly expect him to drop a 40-burger every night, as he did against the Clippers on Tuesday.

Mo Bamba has provided some stability under the basket as a rebounder and defensive presence, while proving to be reliable as a long-range shooter . Ace Bailey has been hit-and-miss as a scorer, but he's rebounding well and playing good defense. He made some big three-pointers in the clutch against the Lakers to help salt away even the notion of a comeback.

Darryn Peterson got into a little bit of foul trouble on Wednesday night against the Lakers, which interrupted his flow and momentum, but he still got his licks in, scoring 11 points.

Svi Mykhailiuk isn't exactly young, but his accuracy from three-point land has been a boon to this team's two-game turnaround.

The 'Key' Factor

Keyonte George drives down the court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even amid the losing streak, the Jazz proved they can hang with any opponent with the young core they're relying on currently. The missing factor that kept them from winning those games was their clutch-time execution.

As I wrote after the San Antonio Spurs loss on Sunday, the Jazz didn't seem to believe they could win the game in the closing moments, allowing the opponent to capture the momentum and leading to one lapse after another. The Jazz were so close, though, and these last two games have shown that with just a little bit of a confidence-booster, they can keep the pedal to the metal down the stretch, and find a way to come out on top.

George's clutch-time play in these back-to-back wins has been crucial and it's contagious to the other players. His decision-making has been much improved, and his efficiency has been of the winning variety.

Hardy and Keyonte's teammates have looked to him to lead. The Jazz have rallied around him and it's coming out in the wash, even if it hasn't been perfect.

"They've been empowering me every single game. I've been beating myself up for some late-game decisions I made in the past," George told Lauren Green after Wednesday night's game. "And obviously, tonight, [I] took a couple bad shots. But at the end of the day, the team has stuck with me. So, I've got no reason but to continue to be me, continue to trust the work, and continue to trust the coaching."

The Jazz's losing streak was more of a spiritual crisis than a dearth of talent, all due respect to Markkanen, Jackson, and Nurkić. Faith always precedes the miracle, but Utah wasn't fully believing in itself.

However, as the Jazz got close to some nice wins, only to come up short, they learned from those failures and applied to the next opponent.

"I think for us, it just shows us—we all talk about belief all the time," George told Green. "We came out, played two really good teams, and we took care of business. Man, we're just so happy that things have finally gone our way."

As Journey once sang, "Don't stop believing." That's got to be a big part of Hardy's message to the Jazz as they look to continue digging themselves out of their 1-13 start.

At 3-13, though, things are looking up. Two wins in a row is a nice feat, especially in comparison to the preceding 12 games, but George knows he and his teammates are in no position to rest on any laurels. There are no laurels to rest on anyway.

"Obviously, we're not satisfied," Keyonte said. "And obviously, there were some things that we've got to continue to tighten up. But for us, it's just another step in the right direction."

The Takeaway

If the Jazz can keep plugging away like this, and bring their best play to the table when the chips are down, there's every reason to believe they can stay off the schneid. Hardy has a tough job in front of him, keeping all these young players believing and rowing in the same direction, but the last two games have been encouraging.

Next up, NBA Cup action comes to Salt Lake City as the Jazz host the 7-7 Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Here's to hoping that having Jazz Nation at their back will help Utah continue its clutch-time play and winning streak

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