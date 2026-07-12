Latest News on Ace Bailey, Darryn Peterson's Status for Jazz-Clippers

It looks like we finally know the status of whether or not Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson will be suiting up for their second Las Vegas Summer League game against the LA Clippers.

According to Chandler Holt of KSL Sports, both Bailey and Peterson do plan to play in the Jazz's second of four Summer League games in Vegas––set to be against the Clippers on Sunday night.

First looks at DP and Ace in Vegas.



Bailey last played in the first half of Utah’s SLC Summer League debut against Atlanta. — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) July 12, 2026

The expectation remains that Cody Williams will also be playing in the game alongside the Jazz's top-five picks from the past two drafts. So it'll be the first time that all three have been on the floor with one another since their first night out in the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier last week.

Ace Bailey Will Be Active for Summer League vs. LA Clippers

Leading up to the action against the Clippers, it wasn't exactly certain that both of Bailey and Peterson would play after their Vegas debut against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Bailey had been sidelined since his first Summer League showing against the Atlanta Hawks before he had left the game early with what the team had deemed were because of back spasms.

He had been out for both of the games remaining in the Jazz's Salt Lake City circuit, and in Utah's Las Vegas debut against the Wizards.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But now after three straight absences, the Jazz have cleared Bailey to get back on the floor––which is good news for fans wanting to get a glimpse of this roster's top two young talents out in the desert.

Both looked pretty strong in the short stint that they had against Atlanta, and they'll try to build onto that against the Clippers and their number five pick, Keaton Wagler.

And in the case of Peterson, he had already showcased a good bit of his skillsets throughout the three appearances he's had to this point, which led to speculation of whether the Jazz would limit his games played moving forward to avoid any risk of injury.

We've seen many teams take that approach with their top young talents in years past. Just last year, it only took two games for first-overall pick Cooper Flagg to get pulled from the action in Vegas, and could be on the table for Peterson–– and even Bailey–– depending on how he plays moving forward in the Jazz's next three games.

In Peterson's game against the Wizards, he played in 29 minutes to log 24 points on 6-18 shooting, three rebounds, and three assists, but also paired that with eight turnovers and nine personal fouls.

We'll see if the Jazz and their young duo can get their first win in Vegas on the board on Sunday night, and head into their next game against the Chicago Bulls on a high note.

Tip-off between the Jazz and the Clippers lands at 8 PM MT.

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