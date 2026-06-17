Jazz Might Lose Kevin Love to the Lakers in Free Agency

It looks like the Utah Jazz could be facing some competition on the free agent market when it comes to one of their key veterans from last year's roster.

It's not Walker Kessler, and it's not even Jusuf Nurkic. Instead, it's Kevin Love who seems to be gaining some interest elsewhere–– and that's intrigue stemming from none other than the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

Kevin Love Gaining Interest From Lakers

According to NBA insider Marc Spears on a recent appearance on ESPN, he reported that he's hearing that Love could "likely" be joining the Lakers to pair up with his old teammate from the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron, who also seems to be on track to re-signing in Los Angeles.

"I'm hearing that [LeBron James] is likely coming back," Spears said. "And also, I'm hearing that one of his old teammates from Cleveland in Kevin Love could likely be joining the Lakers as well. Unrestricted free agent, re-joining his old buddy, and so I could see those two guys being re-united there."

"I'm hearing that [LeBron's] likely coming back [to the Lakers]. ... Kevin Love could likely be joining the Lakers too."@MarcJSpears gives some insight on what could be next for LeBron 🏀 pic.twitter.com/EV1Qwqiixf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2026

If you've been keeping up with anything on LeBron's social media, you'd see that several of his former Cavaliers teammates are currently on vacation overseas in Italy, pairing with a group that includes Love, along with others like Channing Frye, J.R. Smith, and Tristan Thompson.

And it seems like in the process of taking some time off, LeBron might be doing a bit of recruiting for Love to join him aboard with the Lakers, as both are slated to be hitting free agency later this offseason.

LEBRON JAMES REUNITED WITH HIS 2016 CAVS TEAMMATES. 🔥🔥🔥



They had 3 (!!) different helicopters on standby



This is awesome. 👏



(h/t @2Cool2Blog)



pic.twitter.com/LynZmAaHYB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2026

Jazz Now Face Sudden Competition to Bring Back Kevin Love

It's not exactly a surprise that the Lakers could be in the market for Love. Before the veteran would end up playing for the Jazz this past season, the Lakers were one of the few teams mentioned as a suitor for his services if Utah were to inevitably buy him out.

But Love would end up playing the year out in Utah. And in that process, the big man settled in as a valuable locker room veteran, and someone that many of the young players, veterans like Lauri Markkanen, and coaches clearly valued to have around the building.

In terms of his on-the-floor production, Love appeared in 37 games in a little over 16 minutes per to be a rather productive piece in the frontcourt, given the circumstances of the Jazz's season, averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.7% from the field.

Love even expressed interest to be back in Utah for next year at the end of the season if the Jazz were willing to have him back, but also hinted that it wasn't exactly a guarantee that he'd be back in the building for a second stint.

"I was very surprised and welcomed with open arms by everyone. I've been on record saying I've had a truly great experience here," Love said back in April.

"I don't know what the future holds for me. But I would hope that, whether it be the front office, or ownership, or the coaching staff, all the powers that be would look at me as a vet that they would like to bring in. I have a lot to give, even if it's not playing."

Kevin Love on his season with the Jazz and what's ahead as he hits free agency:



🗣️"I was very surprised and welcomed with open arms by everyone. I've been on record saying I've had a truly great experience here..."



"[Me and Jusuf Nurkic] would be back here in an instant." pic.twitter.com/kgZPhwQSXO — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 13, 2026

More developments surrounding Love's free agency and his chances of returning to Utah will ramp up once the draft passes and free agency officially gets going in July.

But as things currently stand, don't be shocked if Love ends up finding a new home in Los Angeles with his old teammate from Cleveland when the dust settles.

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