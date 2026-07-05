4 Free Agents the Utah Jazz Should Target to Fill Final Roster Spot
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After the bundle of free agency additions that the Utah Jazz have made in the first few days of the moratorium, they have just one lone roster spot to fill before the motions of next season get underway. And to do that, they've got about $3 million left in mid-level exception money to spend.
That's just enough for the Jazz to bring in a solid veteran to round out the end of their bench, or simply add someone to a minimum contract. Most of the heavy hitter names have since been scooped up after a whirlwind few days of NBA action, but that doesn't mean their value isn't leftover for Utah to capitalize on.
With that in mind, let's take a look at four free agent names still up for grabs that the Jazz could bring in to fill their final roster vacancy.
Kevon Looney
The Jazz could still use another big man in their rotation following the departure of Walker Kessler. Re-signing Jusuf Nurkic and bringing in Jaxson Hayes tends to help keep Utah's frontcourt afloat, but another defensive-minded veteran in the mix could certainly help round out a serviceable three-man core.
That makes Kevon Looney an interesting target; someone who's been a part of sustained success throughout his career during his time with the Golden State Warriors, but comes off a disappointing season with the New Orleans Pelicans in need of a career revival.
Joining a young Jazz roster with several scoring threats to lean on could be able to do just that, allowing him to lean on his strengths in a supporting role and be far from a focal point offensively, and might allow Utah to bring in a rotation-level big on a cheap deal.
Aaron Holiday
The Jazz's point guard minutes feel pretty locked up between three names next season: Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and their incoming second-overall pick Darryn Peterson. So if Utah wanted to stand pat without any new backcourt additions before the season, they'd probably be okay.
But Aaron Holiday might at least be worth a look, if the Jazz wanted to add one more stable veteran behind them, who could also be left as a DNP on some nights without batting an eye.
He's a bit undersized at just 6 feet, but made an impact on both ends of the floor last season in being a part of strong defensive lineups with the Houston Rockets, and shot over 39.0% from three as well. As a connecting piece in the backcourt, he could add up as a worthwhile addition.
Ochai Agbaji
A reunion with former Jazz first-rounder Ochai Agbaji? Sure, why not?
Agbaji split time between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets last season, where his offensive usage took a bit of a dip, but he started to key in on his defensive tools a little bit further, leading to -3.9 points allowed per 100 possessions when he was on the floor.
That type of defensive presence on the wing is what the Jazz need more of. Utah did just bring in Josh Okogie on a 1+1 deal, but Agbaji could add another defensive-minded presence to compete for minutes within the second unit, and prove this same front office right in adding him in as a piece within their Donovan Mitchell trade back in 2022.
Kevin Love
Another familiar face that Jazz fans might be onboard with bringing back, this list wouldn't be complete without giving Kevin Love a shoutout as a worthwhile name to return on a one-year deal.
Love was an extremely positive presence on this young Jazz roster for the brief time he was in the building last year. Multiple players were vocal about his impact and hope for him to return for another season, and even Love himself was onboard with running it back with Utah, if the stars aligned.
Love could also provide more big man depth for the Jazz if they needed another body down the bench. In the 37 games he played last year, starting in five, he averaged a collective 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16 minutes a night. Not bad for an 18-year veteran.
Perhaps he's on his way to team up with his buddy LeBron James, wherever he decides to go for his free agency decision. But if Love's still willing to be with Utah for another season, the Jazz should keep him on their radar.
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Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.Follow jjaredkoch