After the bundle of free agency additions that the Utah Jazz have made in the first few days of the moratorium, they have just one lone roster spot to fill before the motions of next season get underway. And to do that, they've got about $3 million left in mid-level exception money to spend.

That's just enough for the Jazz to bring in a solid veteran to round out the end of their bench, or simply add someone to a minimum contract. Most of the heavy hitter names have since been scooped up after a whirlwind few days of NBA action, but that doesn't mean their value isn't leftover for Utah to capitalize on.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four free agent names still up for grabs that the Jazz could bring in to fill their final roster vacancy.

Kevon Looney

Feb 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz could still use another big man in their rotation following the departure of Walker Kessler. Re-signing Jusuf Nurkic and bringing in Jaxson Hayes tends to help keep Utah's frontcourt afloat, but another defensive-minded veteran in the mix could certainly help round out a serviceable three-man core.

That makes Kevon Looney an interesting target; someone who's been a part of sustained success throughout his career during his time with the Golden State Warriors, but comes off a disappointing season with the New Orleans Pelicans in need of a career revival.

Joining a young Jazz roster with several scoring threats to lean on could be able to do just that, allowing him to lean on his strengths in a supporting role and be far from a focal point offensively, and might allow Utah to bring in a rotation-level big on a cheap deal.

Aaron Holiday

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's point guard minutes feel pretty locked up between three names next season: Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and their incoming second-overall pick Darryn Peterson. So if Utah wanted to stand pat without any new backcourt additions before the season, they'd probably be okay.

But Aaron Holiday might at least be worth a look, if the Jazz wanted to add one more stable veteran behind them, who could also be left as a DNP on some nights without batting an eye.

He's a bit undersized at just 6 feet, but made an impact on both ends of the floor last season in being a part of strong defensive lineups with the Houston Rockets, and shot over 39.0% from three as well. As a connecting piece in the backcourt, he could add up as a worthwhile addition.

Ochai Agbaji

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ochai Agbaji (30) runs up court after a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reunion with former Jazz first-rounder Ochai Agbaji? Sure, why not?

Agbaji split time between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets last season, where his offensive usage took a bit of a dip, but he started to key in on his defensive tools a little bit further, leading to -3.9 points allowed per 100 possessions when he was on the floor.

That type of defensive presence on the wing is what the Jazz need more of. Utah did just bring in Josh Okogie on a 1+1 deal, but Agbaji could add another defensive-minded presence to compete for minutes within the second unit, and prove this same front office right in adding him in as a piece within their Donovan Mitchell trade back in 2022.

Kevin Love

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another familiar face that Jazz fans might be onboard with bringing back, this list wouldn't be complete without giving Kevin Love a shoutout as a worthwhile name to return on a one-year deal.

Love was an extremely positive presence on this young Jazz roster for the brief time he was in the building last year. Multiple players were vocal about his impact and hope for him to return for another season, and even Love himself was onboard with running it back with Utah, if the stars aligned.

Love could also provide more big man depth for the Jazz if they needed another body down the bench. In the 37 games he played last year, starting in five, he averaged a collective 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16 minutes a night. Not bad for an 18-year veteran.

Perhaps he's on his way to team up with his buddy LeBron James, wherever he decides to go for his free agency decision. But if Love's still willing to be with Utah for another season, the Jazz should keep him on their radar.

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