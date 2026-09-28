New Walker Kessler Intel Could Validate Jazz Trading Him to Lakers

One of, if not the biggest decision the Utah Jazz had made throughout this most recent NBA offseason was the call to ship out Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the general consensus around the situation being that the Jazz and Kessler would eventually reach terms on a long-term deal after multiple weeks of negotiations, the situation took a completely different turn on the first day of free agency.

Utah's front office decided to pivot, wanted to get assets in return for their young defensive anchor, and shipped him elsewhere to gain multiple draft picks for the future and avoid paying a $130 million deal.

While a surprising turnaround, especially considering the belief remaining that the Jazz and Kessler would eventually agree on a new contract, it seems like we now have a bit more clarity as to why the situation turned out the way that it did: Kessler simply wasn't interested in a long-term deal with Utah.

New Intel Surfaces on Walker Kessler, Jazz Fallout

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, it appears that Kessler's representation had "successfully convinced" the Jazz that if they weren't willing to let him go elsewhere this summer, he'd sign a one-year qualifying offer for this season, then hit the market again in 2027 as an unrestricted free agent.

"There is no denying that the s-t-e-e-p trade price that the Lakers were willing to pay to trade for Kessler influenced Utah more than anything, but league sources say that Kessler's camp successfully convinced Jazz officials that he was absolutely determined to go the qualifying offer route this summer had he stayed in Utah and then proceed to [un]restricted free agency next summer," Stein wrote.

If the Jazz truly did face the threat of Kessler signing his one-year qualifying offer, then keeping him around as a piece of this season's roster would've presented an immense amount of risk for Utah moving forward.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (front) drives against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (rear) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, Kessler would simply be signing a one-year deal with the Jazz, which naturally makes for a whole lot less security for both sides.

While much cheaper than the $130 million deal he eventually agreed to, he'd have the chance to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, depart from Utah without their front office having a chance to match any opposing team's offer, then the Jazz could then lose him for nothing.

On top of the implications of that one-year deal, qualifying offers also hold a no-trade clause on them. Meaning, even if Kessler signed onto the Jazz for one season and the team wanted to trade him away, Kessler himself would have to sign off on any trade that's made.

So the qualifying offer route strips the Jazz of a ton of flexibility on Kessler if he were to sign that deal. Knowing that such an outcome might've truly been on the table, Utah's front office decided to act quickly by shipping him off to the Lakers, cashing in on the assets that they could, and now wipe their hands clean of Kessler altogether.

Had the Jazz waited any longer to make a decision on Kessler's future, their return of two unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps might've not been on the table like it was on day one of free agency.

In the end, though, the Jazz opted to pull the trigger, gain a whole lot more flexibility in terms of draft capital and cap space because of it, and face zero risk of losing out on Kessler for nothing.

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