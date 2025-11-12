Will Hardy Has Simple Takeaway From Utah Jazz’s First 10 Games

The Utah Jazz have their first ten games of the 2025-26 regular season campaign in the books with a 3-7 record to start, while getting a good early look at this young core and new roster constructed from this offseason.

It hasn't been a perfect start for the Jazz, albeit with some positive highlights stuffed in the mix. Defensively, while subtly improved, still has similar inconsistencies from their league-worst unit across the past two seasons, and the offensive side of the ball has come with some serious woes when it comes to shooting from three-point range.

But for Jazz head coach Will Hardy, through those ups and downs of the early season sample size, he had one positive takeaway to gather from the action: things have been more good than bad.

"I think overall, we've played more good basketball than bad basketball," Hardy said before facing the Indiana Pacers.

"I think the tough stretches have been loud. I think defensively, we're 12th in the NBA, protecting the rim. We're getting hurt from three right now, a little bit, and scrambling and contesting threes is always something that, you know, any coach is begging their team to do a better job of."

"But the thing that's probably hurting us the most is the free throw line. You know, fouling a little bit too much. Last game we saw it in the third quarter. It's not just shooting fouls, when you get in the bonus for long stretches in the NBA, it's hard."

Nov 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Jazz currently rank in the middle of the pack throughout the NBA for total fouls per game, which is something Hardy wants his group to clean up a bit, but that hope for improvement also bleeds over into the offensive side of the ball––particularly when it comes to outside shooting.

Through ten games, the Jazz have had their cold moments from three, shooting a collective 30.8% from three, the bottom three in the entire league. However, it's not due to the lack of strong shot selection; the shots just aren't falling.

"Offensively, I really do feel like our team is playing pretty well. We are just shooting really poorly," Hardy said. "You have this feeling of, like, man, we're not playing well, and that's not the case. We're playing fine. We're just not shooting the ball well. A lot of people will say, 'this is a make or miss league,' but I think more than that, the makes and the misses sometimes can impact your mindset."

"For the most part, I think with, with our group, we have a lot of young players playing in the rotation. We have two centers who are new to our program. I've liked the connectivity of the group. I really have. I think that the shooting will get better. I think we are a better shooting team than we have shown. But overall, I've really liked the competitiveness of the team."

While shooting notably from deep, the Jazz have still seen positive signs on the offensive end through multiple players, whether that be Lauri Markkanen and his versatility being put on display, Keyonte George's year three leap as a scorer and a passer, or through the handful of eye-catching flashes from Ace Bailey.

That's why, for Hardy, it's hard to walk away totally unimpressed from what the Jazz have rattled off through their first ten, even if there's multiple areas to improve.

In fact, he's walking away pretty pleased.

"There have been some tough stretches, but I'm overall pleased with the first ten games," Hardy said.

The Jazz still have a long road to go before getting where they want to be; a process that'll be bound to stretch further than just what this season’s slate of games can provide. But based on what's been shown thus far, Hardy likes what he's seen from his young and budding core.

