Jazz Injury Report Reveals Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status vs. Magic

The Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic will be facing off for the second time this season, this time in Central Florida, with both sides having dropped their injury reports leading up to their weekend matchup.

Here's what to expect in terms of injuries between the Jazz and Magic:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



QUESTIONABLE - Keyonte George (left ankle; sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - Kevin Love (illness)

The biggest omission from Utah's injury report? Jaren Jackson Jr., along with Utah's latest pickups from their deadline deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. That means all three are set to be active and on the floor for their Jazz debut on the road in Orlando.

The blockbuster trade had been stuck pending the Jazz's past two games on the calendar, that led their rotation to be a bit shorthanded than usual. That eventually led to Isaiah Collier logging back-to-back games with 48 minutes played, but now Utah will at least have a trio of new pieces to use down the depth chart.

Utah may also finally see Keyonte George back in the lineup following his extended absence, having missed the past three games with an ankle sprain, but appears to be trending in the right direction in order to play alongside his new big man, Jackson Jr. His status will become a bit more clear closer to tip-off.

The same can also be said for Jazz veteran Kevin Love, who's been dealing with a lingering illness to sideline him for the past week, but could be on track to be active in Orlando, and perhaps offer Utah a bit more depth in their frontcourt.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

OUT - Franz Wagner (left high ankle; sprain)

A short injury report for the Magic, but one that will leave them without one impactful player on the floor in Franz Wagner.

Wagner has missed the Magic's past seven games with a high ankle sprain and will continue to leave Orlando's frontcourt a bit hobbled without Paolo Banchero's co-star. Wagner has played 26 games this season to average 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.8% from three.

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Kia Center.

The Jazz and Magic will have an early weekend tip-off at 5 p.m. MT, where Utah will have an opportunity to rebound from their previous loss vs. the Atlanta Hawks, but more importantly, have the chance to see their star trio of Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson Jr. play alongside each other for the first time ever.

