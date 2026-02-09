The Utah Jazz have their final matchup of a five-game road trip on tap to start the new week off, and it looks like they'll be down a couple of players heading into the night.

Here's the full injury landscape for both the Jazz and Heat for their second of two contests for the season:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (right ankle; sprain)



OUT - Kevin Love (rest)

It's only two names listed out for the Jazz, with one of those being their star guard Keyonte George, slated to miss out of the action due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Utah's latest game against the Orlando Magic.

The ankle injury for George comes at a less-than-ideal time, occuring in his first game back after returning from the ankle sprain on his left side that costed him to miss three games.

Now, he's forced back on the sidelines for Utah's final game of the road trip against Miami. And based on the way the NBA schedule lines up before the All-Star break, with just two more games on the schedule following the Jazz's matchup against the Heat, seeing George sidelined until after the All-Star festivities wouldn't be the most shocking outcome.

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) runs into Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakučionis (25) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

George has been putting together some of the best numbers of his career this season, averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per night while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from three. Having him sidelined will inevitably be a big loss for the Jazz's offensive firepower.

Without him, expect the Jazz to roll out Isaiah Collier as their starting point guard in his place, while Ace Bailey joins alongside him as his partner in the backcourt.

The Jazz will also be without their veteran big man, Kevin Love, for the action against his former team in Miami, as he'll be slated to get some rest rather than fill in as Utah's backup five. That means the center rotation for the Jazz will likely be down to Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Filipowski getting the most minutes at center, and perhaps small pockets of Jackson Jr. filling in that space as well.

Miami Heat Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - Norman Powell (back)



OUT - Pelle Larsson (elbow)



OUT - Tyler Herro (ribs)



OUT - Terry Rozier (non-injury related)

The Heat will be down some firepower themselves, though. Tyler Herro is out of the mix with a rib injury, as is Pelle Larsson with an elbow issue. All-Star wing Norman Powell could also wind up missing the action with a back injury, which would be a big loss for Miami's offensive upside, but will see his status become clearer closer to kickoff.

Time will tell if the Jazz will end off their East Coast road trip with a victory, or if they wind up falling in what would be their third-straight loss in the past three games.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!