Three Takeaways From Jazz’s Tight Road Win vs Heat

No Keyonte George, no problem for the Utah Jazz.

In their fifth and final game of their latest East Coast road trip, the Jazz managed to overcome the Miami Heat with a 115-111 victory at the Kasaya Center, despite being without their star guard with an ankle injury, combined with Utah's efforts to sit most of their impact starters in the last quarter of action.

It's now win number 17 on the regular season for the Jazz–– already matching their win total from their 2024-25 season, and provides a bit of a nice morale boost inside the building with just a pair of games to go at home before players get a week of rest for the All-Star break.

But, before looking too far ahead, let's break down three key takeaways from the Jazz's action in Miami tonight:

Tanking to No Avail

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Just as the Jazz had operated in their prior two games on the schedule, they certainly didn't walk into this game expecting to come out with a win. Utah had most of their key starters by the time the fourth quarter hit, making for the initial look of a third-straight loss had the Heat kept the foot on the gas.

However, even without all of Utah's firepower in the mix, they still held onto a close game into the final minutes of the fourth, and got iced with a game-sealing Brice Sensabaugh three that leaves the Jazz with their 17th win of the season, ending their latest road trip on a high note.

It's certainly not the end of the world for the Jazz to win a game here or there on the schedule throughout the final two months of the regular season, even if it does work against their end goal of retaining their top-eight pick in the draft. Each loss moving forward, though, now becomes just a tad bit more valuable.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Fitting in Nicely

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was just Jaren Jackson Jr.'s second game in a Jazz uniform since his blockbuster trade at last week's deadline, but it's clear he's beginning to adjust rather quickly and efficiently into his new situation.

He finished the night with a team-high 22 points despite playing in just 25 minutes, had five rebounds, three assists, and two steals to pair with, and ran away with the best plus-minus on the floor for the Jazz at +15.

🗣️ 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙀𝙀!!!



Trip has himself another 20-piece 😏 pic.twitter.com/OjxcQe7hGZ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 10, 2026

Once Jackson Jr. continues to establish more chemistry and begins to get further adjusted alongside this Jazz lineup, the results are bound to pan out even better. But two games in, Utah's big investment at the deadline is shaping up to have been a wise one to make.

Dominant Night on the Glass

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) and guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One major key to the Jazz stamping a win in the books is their outstanding work on the glass.

The Jazz outrebounded the Heat throughout the night, 58-43, making for Utah's third-highest rebound total in a single game throughout the year, and it all came without their primary backup center, Kevin Love. Jusuf Nurkic, the leader behind the team's impressive night on the boards, would be the one stepping up in his place with 16 of those coming from himself.

It's safe to say that the outstanding size that the Jazz have in the frontcourt worked out well in their favor in Miami, and allowed them to stay in the game throughout the night, despite shooting a poor 29.0% from the field.

If the Jazz want to lose a few more games across the coming weeks to cement their draft pick positioning, expect a few more DNPs for Nurkic once we get past All-Star Weekend,

