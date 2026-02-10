Utah Jazz Veteran Makes Strong All-Star Push for Lauri Markkanen

The Utah Jazz, while not the most competitive team in the Western Conference this season, certainly could have a couple of All-Star-worthy players on the roster that have made a compelling case for their selection.

One of those names, Lauri Markkanen, has done so by putting together one of the best years of production since entering the NBA. In 40 games, he's averaged a career-high 26.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, and is a premier reason as to why Utah has been able to grab the same amount of wins as they did all of last season before this year's All-Star Break.

And with that in mind, his teammates–– one of those being veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic–– wants to see him rewarded with a second-career All-Star selection because of it.

In a post on X following the Jazz's latest road win over the Miami Heat, Nurkic made his feelings clear on how he sees Markkanen's All-Star candidacy:

"Adam Silver do the right thing!! #AllStar"

Could Markkanen Be Named a Late Selection for the All-Star Game?

Of course, this year's 24 initial All-Stars have already been selected and distributed between their three respective teams—two for the USA and one for the World. So, if Markkanen were to find a place in this year's All-Star Game in Los Angeles, it would require an injury replacement designation for that nod to come.

That replacement could have a real chance of coming to fruition, though, as not one, but two of the world’s top stars. Lakers' Luka Doncic is currently sidelined with a hamstring strain that could keep him out for the All-Star festivities later this week, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is also sidelined with a calf injury of his own that could limit his availability in Los Angeles.

Therefore, the door is at least cracked for Markkanen to make that last-minute All-Star push, and make his way onto the World roster for what would be a second-career selection. But there still could be worthy competition around him that could make landing that nod easier said than done.

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

One name to keep an eye on who may challenge that replacement selection on the World team is Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. He's also dealing with a lingering knee injury, but when healthy, he's been putting up strong numbers himself (26.6/7.5/3.9), and he would fit that international requirement.

Time will tell who will be the final 24 names taking the floor in Los Angeles this coming weekend to take part in the All-Star Game action. But as for Markkanen's case, he might not be totally counted out from the hunt to land his second appearance, which would make him just the ninth player in Jazz franchise history to have more than one All-Star during their time with the franchise.

