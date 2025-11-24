Ace Bailey Shares Thoughts on Facing LeBron James, Lakers

The Utah Jazz came up short in their second meeting of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Delta Center for a narrow 106-108 loss, despite a late comeback effort from Utah in the fourth quarter that almost turned the tide in their favor.

The Lakers coming to town also meant another chance to face off against the 21-time All-Star LeBron James, which for the young players on the Jazz roster who have grown up watching the 23-year league veteran, can have a bit of added enjoyment in the process.

In the case Ace Bailey, the Jazz's fifth-overall pick from this summer, he got an opportunity to face off against LeBron for the second time in his career in Utah over the weekend. And for someone that's been alive for as long as he's been playing at such a high level, every battle against him is a fun one.

"That's very fun," Bailey said of matching up against LeBron and the Lakers after the game. "I used to watch them as kids, so now, me playing defense against them in big moments like that– that's a check off the list."

Ace Bailey after Sunday’s loss pic.twitter.com/96Mc4isbMe — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2025

Bailey made sure to put together a solid showing in front of LeBron and the Lakers. In his 32 minutes as a starter, Bailey put together 10 points on 40% shooting from the field, paired with five rebounds, and three assists, continuing to show positive flashes since being elevated to the starting five.

As for LeBron, he made his typical all-around impact in the Lakers' win, logging 17 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, paired with the MVP-caliber play of Luka Doncic and his near-triple-double of 33 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, keeping Los Angeles 2-0 over Utah for the season.

Will Hardy Proud of Jazz's Defensive Effort vs. Lakers

Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) defends a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For head coach Will Hardy, the Jazz did a nice job of showcasing the right defensive effort down the stretch, but with too many shots not falling in their favor, that led to them coming up short.

"Overall, I was really pleased with the team's focus and competitiveness on that side of the ball," Hardy said post-game. "Offensively, we struggled to make shots. As a team, I think we got some good looks that we just didn't make. But, proud of the team's fight... and just wasn't enough to get the win."

The Jazz will have a couple of meetings left against the Lakers this season to avoid that dreaded season sweep; the first coming in just under a month on December 18th, along with the final game of the regular season in April, where Utah will travel to Los Angeles.

