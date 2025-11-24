Three Key Takeaways From Jazz’s Disappointing Loss to Lakers

The Utah Jazz, while able to bring their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers down to the wire until a last-second shot from Keyonte George in the fourth quarter, weren't able to finish the job in the two sides’ second meeting of the regular season, falling into a three-game skid, 106-108 for their 11th loss of the year.

It wasn't the cleanest night for either side. Both teams shot under 33% from the three-point line throughout, had 14 turnovers apiece, and for the Lakers in particular, finished as their third-lowest scoring outing as a team so far this season.

But in the end, it would be a grind-it-out-victory that finished in favor of Luka Doncic and Los Angeles, and for the Jazz, leaves them empty-handed on their home floor.

Here's three takeaways to gather from the action between the Jazz and Lakers in Salt Lake City.

1. Questionable No-Call Leaves Bad Taste for Jazz

Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz came right within reach of a late comeback effort in the fourth quarter, finding themselves in what would be a two-point deficit with five seconds to go on an inbound for Utah— a play that never got to develop as drawn up. Keyonte George would quickly fall to the court in some traffic, wouldn't get a foul call in his favor, and led to a last-second heartbreaker that kept the Jazz just short.

Last possession of the game, Keyonte George gets pushed to the ground by Marcus Smart trying to go around the screen



Lakers might have gotten away with one pic.twitter.com/wPousvNl1f — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) November 24, 2025

Will Hardy certainly wasn't happy with the decision as the buzzer sounded, and for good reason. Had that call gone their way, that's two free throws for Georgr and the Jazz at a defining point in the fourth quarter, and might've led to the end result turning their way.

Instead, the officials kept it physical as they had for most of the night, leaving Utah shorthanded.

The last two-minute report will be an interesting one to watch as it drops to see what the official ruling is. The Jazz certainly had many flaws throughout the night that led to their demise, particularly with their shooting efficiency. But the no-call on that final possession was a pivotal factor for how the outcome shook out for LA.

2. Keyonte George's Statement Year 3 Continues

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to his game winning shot during double overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The last play of the game can't overshadow the type of night that Keyonte George put together in a similarly impressive outing as he's had through a quality third-year pro.

In a night where the Jazz's offense never ended up firing on all cylinders, George offered a welcomed boost to help provide that spark. The third-year guard finished with a team-high 27 points on 10-23 shooting from the field with four threes, paired with five rebounds and eight assists as a key playmaker offensively that kept Utah afloat until the end.

It was his fourth-straight game with 20 points or more, and only his second with four or more threes in a single game.

Not the ideal result in the end, but it's becoming clearer with seemingly every passing game: George is on a mission in year three, and nights like this one against a top talent in the Western Conference are a perfect representation of the young talent Utah has budding in their backcourt.

3. Quiet Night for Lauri Markkanen

Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Outside of a nice fourth quarter stretch, for most of the night, the ball never quite ended up falling for Lauri Markkanen like he's been used to seeing through the first month of the season while he's had the hot hand.

Markkanen finished his 36 minutes with 20 points on 8-19 shooting from the field and a 2-7 clip from three-point range, pairing with seven rebounds and two assists. It's his fourth time this season shooting under 30% from three in a single game, and tied for his third-lowest scoring outing of the year.

Of course, one shaky night shooting the ball is nothing to sound the alarms over. They're bound to happen, even for Markkanen, who's had an All-Star-level campaign thus far. He'll be sure to get back on track to rattling off another 30-plus-point performance in due time, but that didn't quite come to fruition against Los Angeles.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!