Lakers, Jazz Injury Report Shows Good News for Both Sides

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers had some good news to report on their latest injury updates heading into the second matchup of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here's the full injury report slate for both the Jazz and Lakers:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

- F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)



- C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)



- G Walter Clayton: OUT (G League)



- F Taylor Hendricks: OUT (G League)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

- G Bronny James: OUT (G League)



- F Adou Thiero: OUT (G League)

For both the Jazz and Lakers, each will be entering the night looking notably healthy on both sides.

Utah, of course, has its usual entries of fourth-year center Walker Kessler, who's been ruled out for the season due to shoulder surgery, and veteran forward Georges Niang, who's yet to make his season debut as he still recovers from his offseason foot injury, but has none to report otherwise.

Niang, according to a recent announcement from the Jazz, will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days from his foot injury that has kept him on the sidelines since training camp.

Several G League Names of Note

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Instead, a handful of young guys from both rosters have been sent down to the G League for the meantime in order to give them some extended in-game reps, and will leave them out of the mix for the action in Utah.

Walter Clayton, the Jazz's first-round rookie guard, and Taylor Hendricks, their third-year forward, were sent down to Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, earlier this weekend after previously having a bit spottier of a rotation role in the past couple of weeks.

Now, each will get their opportunity to start and play bigger minutes in the G League to keep their development on a positive track early in the season, and will likely find their way back into the rotation in the coming weeks.

Bronny James and Adou Thiero for Los Angeles will also have that same outlook for the meantime with their respective G League assignments to the South Bay Lakers.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Lakers lands at 6 p.m. MT, where for Utah, they'll be looking to avoid their third three-game skid of the season, and avoid two-straight losses to Los Angeles for the year.

